Team Secret advance to grand final at OGA Dota PIT event

Team Secret remained undefeated on Friday and advanced to the grand final at the OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online event for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. Team Secret recorded their second straight sweep to gain entry into Saturday's grand final of the Dota 2 tournament. They outlasted OG in 25 and 29 minutes, respectively.

OG, who joined Team Secret in going 4-0 in the group stage, will aim to rebound on Saturday against Team Liquid in the lower bracket final. Team Liquid punched their ticket by recording sweeps over Alliance and Virtus.pro on Friday. Team Liquid dispatched Alliance in 31 and 46 minutes, respectively, before toppling Virtus.pro in 42 and 43 minutes, respectively.

Virtus.pro outlasted Ninjas in Pyjamas in an earlier match on Friday. Virtus.pro sandwiched wins in 29 minutes around a 38-minute setback. The Dota 2 tournament has 10 teams competing for a $150,000 prize pool. The top two teams from each group advanced to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third- and fourth-place teams went to the lower bracket, while the bottom team in each group was eliminated.

The double-elimination playoffs will feature all best-of-three matches except for the best-of-five grand final. The champion will earn $62,000, and the runner-up will pocket $32,000. OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States prize pool:

1. $62,000 2. $32,000

3. $17,000 4. $12,000 -- Virtus.pro

5-6. $7,000 each -- Alliance, Ninjas in Pyjamas 7-8. $5,000 each -- FlyToMoon, Vikin.gg

9-10. $1,500 each -- HellRaisers, Team Spirit --Field Level Media