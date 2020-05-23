Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Donated plasma benefits COVID-19 patients in small U.S. study

Patients with severe COVID-19 given plasma from someone who recovered from the disease were more likely to stabilize or need less oxygen support than other similar hospital patients, according to results of a small U.S. study released on Friday. The study showed a trend toward better survival rates, but the number of patients was small and the results cannot be interpreted as applying to patients on mechanical ventilators, researchers at New York's Mt. Sinai Medical Center said. Suspect killed in Texas Navy base shooting identified as Syrian-born U.S. citizen

The suspect killed at the scene of Thursday's "terrorism-related" shooting at a U.S. naval air base in Texas has been identified as 20-year-old Adam Aalim Alsahli, a Syrian-born U.S. citizen, federal law enforcement officials said on Friday. In the Thursday morning attack, the gunman opened fire at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, wounding one sailor, a member of the base security force, but the assailant was the only person killed, the FBI said. Georgia state police see no more arrests in murder of black jogger

Georgia police expect no more arrests in the shooting death of a black jogger after taking a third suspect into custody in the racially charged case, which attracted national attention when a video of the incident went viral, authorities said on Friday. Late Thursday, William "Roddie" Bryan, 50, of Brunswick, Georgia, became the third white man charged with the Feb. 23 murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man. NBA: Knicks great Patrick Ewing says he has COVID-19

New York Knicks great Patrick Ewing on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The 57-year-old, who played 17 seasons in the NBA and who is currently the head coach of the Georgetown University men's basketball team, said he wanted to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that the virus can affect anyone. U.S. veterans agency has given hydroxychloroquine to 1,300 coronavirus patients

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has treated 1,300 coronavirus patients with the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which a study has tied to an increased risk of death, according to a document released by a Senate Democrat on Friday. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, who received the information from the VA in response to questions he submitted on the issue, said he was "deeply troubled" by the data. U.S. Justice Department backs lawsuit challenging Illinois coronavirus restrictions

The Trump administration on Friday weighed in on a legal challenge brought against Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's coronavirus stay-at-home orders, filing a statement of interest in federal court in support of the lawsuit. The U.S. Justice Department filing raised objections to the Democratic governor's action on Thursday removing the case against him from state court, where it was filed by Republican state Representative Darren Bailey, to a federal court. Enjoying your 'to-go' cocktail? New York bill would keep it going beyond pandemic

For many New Yorkers, one of the only good things to come out of the coronavirus pandemic is a temporary relaxation of some state regulations, allowing people to buy to-go wine and cocktails or get them delivered. With bars and restaurants closed for table service to control the spread of the virus in much of the United States, the change has been such a hit that one New York state senator wants to extend it for at least two years beyond the lifting of the lockdown. Beyond politics, gold-standard COVID-19 trials test malaria drug taken by Trump

In the fight against COVID-19, the decades-old anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine has become a political football, with U.S. President Donald Trump personally taking it and hailing it as a "game changer," to the derision of critics. Some studies already have been done on hydroxychloroquine and the closely related chloroquine, including one published on Friday showing a higher risk of death and heart rhythm problems for coronavirus patients who used them compared to those who did not. But doctors are waiting for the debate about the usefulness of these drugs for COVID-19 to be settled by gold-standard scientific trials, with some results due as soon as next week. Lockdown-weary Americans hit the road to U.S. holiday weekend

Americans are back on the road after more than two months of coronavirus lockdowns that kept them homebound, with beach-area traffic tripling since the low point in mid-April, reports released on Friday showed. As the country heads into the long Memorial Day holiday weekend that traditionally kicks off the summer vacation season, traffic in some areas is even expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels. Exclusive: U.S. plans massive coronavirus vaccine testing effort to meet year-end deadline

The United States plans a massive testing effort involving more than 100,000 volunteers and a half dozen or so of the most promising vaccine candidates in an effort to deliver a safe and effective one by the end of 2020, scientists leading the program told Reuters. The project will compress what is typically 10 years of vaccine development and testing into a matter of months, testimony to the urgency to halt a pandemic that has infected more than 5 million people, killed over 335,000 and battered economies worldwide.