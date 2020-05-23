Affinity dump G2 in Fusion Rocket League NA qualifying

Tenth-seeded Affinity earned a spot in Fusion Rocket League's North American event at the expense of G2 Esports, edging the top-seeded team 3-2 in the final round of qualifying Friday. Seventh-seeded Team Envy, 18th-seeded Vision and 22nd-seeded Divine also claimed spots in the eight-team North American main event, scheduled to run Monday through May 31.

Affinity, Divine, and Vision each won three losers-bracket matches on Friday. Envy had to prevail just once to advance after reaching the final round of Thursday action. In the decisive round Friday, Divine got past eUnited 3-2, Vision nipped Team Meteor 3-2, and Envy ousted Cloud9 3-0.

Rogue, Spacestation Gaming, 72 Pin Connector, and Stromboli clinched berths in the $25,000 main event on Thursday. The qualifying event featured 32 teams competing in best-of-five matches. The first game was a three-on-three matchup, followed by a two-on-two game and then a one-on-one battle. If a fourth game was necessary, the trailing team picked the format, and the other team chose the format if a fifth game was needed.

Affinity opened play Friday with a 3-0 sweep of Ellevens Esports, then erased a 2-0 deficit to beat Plot Twist 3-2. The decisive match against G2 came down to the fifth game, and Affinity's Christopher "majicbear" Acevedo earned a 5-3 win over G2's "Mile" in one-on-one play. Divine swept Flight 3-0, then beat Mirage 3-2. The matchup with eUnited came down to a one-on-one battle that Divine's Jacob "JRuss" Clarkson won with an 8-6 decision against Jackson "ayjacks" Carter.

Vision nipped Pittsburgh Knights 3-2 before sweeping NRG Esports 3-0. In the final round, Team Meteor built a 2-1 lead before Vision claimed the last two games, a 4-0 win in three-on-three action, then a 6-5 overtime victory in two-on-two play. Envy's lone match of the day wound up as a sweep of Cloud9, but the first two games were close: 2-1 in three-on-three play, then 1-0 in overtime in two-on-two play. Slater "retals" Thomas wrapped up the series for Envy by routing Mariano "SquishyMuffinz" Arruda 10-2 in a one-on-one game.

The main North American tournament will have separate single-elimination brackets for three-on-three, two-on-two, and one-on-one play, with each team competing in all brackets. All series will be best-of-seven, and any player from any team may play in any format. Final standings for each of the three formats will be calculated, with 17 points awarded to the first-place team, 11 points awarded to the second-place team, and seven points are given to both the third- and fourth-place teams.

The team with top overall point total across all three disciplines will be the champion. The overall winner will get $4,500, with the runner-up getting $3,000 and the third-place team receiving $2,000. If teams end up tied in the overall standings, they will split the prize money; no tiebreaker matches will be held.

Additional prize money will be awarded to the top three in each of three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one brackets: $1,500 for first, $1,000 for second and $500 for third. Fusion Rocket League -- North American qualifying placement

1-4 (qualified for main event) -- 72 Pin Connector, Stromboli, Rogue, Spacestation Gaming 5-8 (qualified for main event) -- Divine, Affinity, Vision, Team Envy

9-12 -- eUnited, G2 Esports, Team Meteor, Cloud9 13-16 -- Mirage, Plot Twist, NRG Esports, Susquehanna Soniqs

17-24 -- Flight, Enormity eSports, Ellevens Esports, sup, Double Tap, Pittsburgh Knights, Jamal Jabary, Look at Curry 25-32 -- Uva, Warriors International, Momentum, Avidity Esports, fall, 3 Star Armada, Legion, Charlotte Phoenix

--Field Level Media