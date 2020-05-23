Left Menu
Development News Edition

China reports no new Covid-19 cases for first time since January

China on Saturday reported no new coronavirus infections for the first time since it started reporting data in January, a day after the mainland's Communist Party leaders celebrated "major achievements" in the virus fight, South China Morning Post reported.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 23-05-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 13:11 IST
China reports no new Covid-19 cases for first time since January
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

China on Saturday reported no new coronavirus infections for the first time since it started reporting data in January, a day after the mainland's Communist Party leaders celebrated "major achievements" in the virus fight, South China Morning Post reported. The virus first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, but cases have dwindled dramatically from the peak in mid-February as the country appears to have brought the virus largely under control.

The official death toll in the country of 1.4 billion people stands at 4,634, well below the number of fatalities in much smaller countries. However, doubt has been cast on the reliability of China's numbers and the United States has led the charge in questioning how much information Beijing has shared with the international community.

The milestone comes a day after the opening of China's rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress, where Premier Li Keqiang said the country had "made major strategic achievements in our response to Covid-19". However, he warned that the country still faced "immense" challenges. Authorities in Wuhan have come under fire for reprimanding and silencing doctors who first raised the alarm about the virus late last year, and repeated changes to counting methodology have cast further doubt over China's official data.

Beijing has strenuously denied accusations of a cover-up, insisting it has always shared information with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other countries in a timely manner. Since first emerging in Wuhan the virus has spread across the world, claiming more than 335,000 lives globally. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China has betrayed Hong Kong, former HK governor says

China has betrayed the people of Hong Kong so the West should stop kowtowing to Beijing for an illusory great pot of gold, said Chris Patten, the last governor of the former British colony. Beijing is set to impose new national security leg...

COVID-19 fallout: Bihar to keep migrants coming from 11 cities into quarantine centres

Bihar government on Saturday rolled out a notification stating that migrants coming from eleven cities will be kept in quarantine camps in order to halt the spread of coronavirus. The government further stated that people coming from other ...

After weeks of COVID-19 cases, Russian doctor craves quiet

As he strides down the sidewalk outside Moscows Filatov Hospital in blue jeans and garish crimson shoes, Dr. Osman Osmanov shows no signs of the rigors hes just been through. But behind the veneer of calm is a yearning for relief from count...

97 dead, 2 survived in plane crash in Karachi: Pakistan Army

Ninety-seven people, including nine children, were killed and two passengers miraculously survived a fiery crash when a Pakistan International Airlines plane with 99 travelers on board plunged into a densely populated residential area near ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020