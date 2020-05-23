Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIA spokesman says blackbox recovered from Karachi plane crash site

Reuters | Karachi | Updated: 23-05-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 16:18 IST
PIA spokesman says blackbox recovered from Karachi plane crash site

The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder have been recovered from site of a place crash in Karachi, an airline spokesman said on Saturday. "The black box had been found late yesterday, we are handing it over to the inquiry board," Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesman Abdullah Khan said, clarifying that both the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder were found.

A PIA Airbus jet with 99 people aboard crashed into a crowded residential district of the city of Karachi on Friday afternoon after twice trying to land at the airport.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal urges railways, port, private entities to provide support for restoration of essential services in cyclone-hit areas.

West Bengal urges railways, port, private entities to provide support for restoration of essential services in cyclone-hit areas....

Tourism will revive soon in Goa, COVID-19 not a long-term threat to the industry: Satya Pal Malik

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said that the tourism industry will revive soon in the state and added that the coronavirus situation does not pose a long-term threat to it. Tourism is not a problem as Goa is Corona free so domesti...

Seven restaurant-goers suspected with coronavirus in Germany

Authorities say seven people appear to have been infected with the coronavirus at a restaurant in northwestern Germany, in what would be the first known such case since restaurants started reopening in the country two weeks ago. The local g...

France allowing religious services to resume after a legal challenge to government ban

France is allowing religious services to resume starting Saturday after a legal challenge to the governments ban on such gatherings. Religious leaders welcomed the decision but said it will take time to put the necessary safety measures in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020