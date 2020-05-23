Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eid has potential of becoming a 'super-spreader' of COVID-19: S African Muslim body

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-05-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 16:34 IST
Eid has potential of becoming a 'super-spreader' of COVID-19: S African Muslim body
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A powerful Muslim body in South Africa has cautioned the community members about Eid turning into a "super-spreader" of the deadly coronavirus, urging them to forego the traditional ways of celebrating the festival. The Muslim Judicial Council of South Africa (MJCSA) issued a statement on Friday, calling on Muslims to not to engage in the traditional ceremonies and prayers associated with Eid.

The community members will have to forego their usual practice of meeting for communal prayers at open spaces or visits to cemeteries, friends, and family on the festival due to the COVID-19 restrictions. "Eid can potentially become a super-spreading event, which results in many more people dying, especially if people disobey lockdown regulations and start visiting family (as) it will lose its effect if people start visiting each other at home.

"Please avoid physically getting together as it puts yourself and your family at risk," the statement said. The country has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 27. The president had last month announced a five-phase plan to gradually ease the lockdown imposed to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

For over a century, Muslims in the country's first colonized city, Cape Town, have gathered in large numbers on the beachfront to eagerly await the sighting of the new crescent moon to signal the end of Ramzan and the advent of Eid the following day. This would also have been the case this Saturday, but now the MJCSA has called on Muslims to stay away, apparently for only the second time since the tradition started. Elders recall that the only time there had been a break was during the Second World War.

Cape Town is in the Western Cape Province, which has become the epicenter of the coronavirus in the country. "The Western Cape is in an exponential phase with the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Already there are reports of some hospitals filling up rapidly with critically-ill COVID-19 cases. We have seen a younger spectrum of people dying compared with international figures," the MJCSA said.

"The MJCSA would, therefore, like to request (that) the community should not gather at the moon-sighting points as is customary. We recommend that families stay home on Eid day and not visit their families.," it said. The tradition of thousands of people gathering at open spaces, called Eid Gahs, after dawn for the special Eid morning prayers will also not be followed.

Across the country, Muslim organizations have also asked people to stay away from cemeteries that they visit on Eid day to offer prayers for their deceased family members. A plea has also been made to people to refrain from visiting their families for the usual large gatherings for lunch or dinner, and rather to greet each other through social video and video calls.

Meanwhile, religious leaders from all faiths met President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, urging him to allow the opening of churches, mosques, temples, and synagogues with strict control measures. However, no decision was taken on the matter.

According to the Johns Hopkins University data, South Africa has so far reported 20,125 confirmed cases and 397 deaths.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook announces new feature for India allowing users to lock their profiles

Facebook will be rolling out a new feature for India, allowing users to lock their profiles and limit strangers from getting access to their information and photos. This new feature has been roled out by Facebook to keep the platform safe, ...

Same name mix-up: Guj COVID-19 patient erroneously discharged

In an embarrassing mix-up in Gujarats Ahmedabad, a coronavirus positive man was discharged from hospital on the basis of a negative report that actually belonged to another person with the same name, officials said on Saturday. The authorit...

Chaos as migrants thong Palace grounds in Bengaluru for special trains due to "misinformation"

Thousands of migrant workers from Odisha and north-eastern states thronged the Palace grounds here on Saturday to get back to their home states by Shramik trains, leading to a chaotic situation, officials said. They had gathered due to misi...

200 Mail Express trains to be run from June 1, says Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav

Two hundred Mail Express trains will be run from June 1, said Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav here on Saturday. Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said In an effort towards returning to normalcy, the Ministry of Railways wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020