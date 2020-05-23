Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stuck in Toronto due to Covid-19, doctor from J&K praises Indian government for repatriation flight

A doctor from the Kashmir valley, who went to meet her sister-in-law in Canada's Toronto city and stuck due to COVID-19 outbreak, has thanked the Indian government for arranging repatriation flight as this will help her to serve people back home during the pandemic.

ANI | Toronto | Updated: 23-05-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 16:35 IST
Stuck in Toronto due to Covid-19, doctor from J&K praises Indian government for repatriation flight
The first evacuation flight from Toronto takes off on May 22 for Delhi and Amritsar with 315 people on board.. Image Credit: ANI

A doctor from the Kashmir valley, who went to meet her sister-in-law in Canada's Toronto city and stuck due to the COVID-19 outbreak, has thanked the Indian government for arranging a repatriation flight as this will help her to serve people back home during the pandemic. Dr. Farah said in an interview at the airport just before taking a flight to India, "I came here to visit my sister-in-law. I am a doctor myself and I had stuck here. I find so useless to be stranded here while my colleagues (doctors) out there (in J&K) are fighting a war against COVID-19. I wanted to go and join work and help the people".

"I thank the Indian consulate in Toronto for arranging a repatriation flight which really helps us to reach home. I am more required to be there at this crucial time. I really thank the government of India as well as the Consulate for arranging these flights for us. I wish them all the best," she added. The first evacuation flight from Toronto takes off on May 22 for Delhi and Amritsar with 315 people on board.

Flights to Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Ahmedabad-Jaipur have also been scheduled this week from Toronto under the Vande Bharat Mission. Air India flight also took off from Vancouver International Airport on May 20 with over 200 Indians on board.

In a Facebook post, the Consulate General of India in Vancouver said, "The first Vande Bharat Mission flight from Canada left from Vancouver on May 20, 2020, with 200 passengers on board. Air India-1190 left Vancouver for Delhi and Amritsar with Indian citizens that included elderly, pregnant women, children, and students, who were stranded here after travel restrictions were imposed due to Covid-19 outbreak". Vande Bharat's mission is the massive repatriation operation planned by the Indian government to bring back stranded Indians in different parts of the world in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook announces new feature for India allowing users to lock their profiles

Facebook will be rolling out a new feature for India, allowing users to lock their profiles and limit strangers from getting access to their information and photos. This new feature has been roled out by Facebook to keep the platform safe, ...

Same name mix-up: Guj COVID-19 patient erroneously discharged

In an embarrassing mix-up in Gujarats Ahmedabad, a coronavirus positive man was discharged from hospital on the basis of a negative report that actually belonged to another person with the same name, officials said on Saturday. The authorit...

Chaos as migrants thong Palace grounds in Bengaluru for special trains due to "misinformation"

Thousands of migrant workers from Odisha and north-eastern states thronged the Palace grounds here on Saturday to get back to their home states by Shramik trains, leading to a chaotic situation, officials said. They had gathered due to misi...

200 Mail Express trains to be run from June 1, says Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav

Two hundred Mail Express trains will be run from June 1, said Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav here on Saturday. Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said In an effort towards returning to normalcy, the Ministry of Railways wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020