Pakistan expresses sadness over deaths caused by cyclone Amphan in India, Bangladesh

Pakistan expresses sadness over deaths caused by cyclone Amphan in India, BangladeshPTI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-05-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 19:01 IST
By Sajjad Hussain Islamabad, May 23 ( PTI) Pakistan on Saturday expressed sadness over the deaths and widespread devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in India and Bangladesh. Cyclone Amphan, the strongest to hit the region in nearly two decades, made landfall on Wednesday evening. It has killed over 85 people and directly affected around 1.5 crore others and destroyed more than 10 lakh houses in India
In Bangladesh, it has killed at least 22 people and left many displaced in the coastal areas
Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement that the government and people of Pakistan are saddened over the deaths and widespread devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in Bangladesh and India. "We extend sympathies and condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the affected regions," it said.
