BOOM, Adroit continue winning streaks at ESL One Birmingham - SA

Team Adroit and BOOM Esports won again on Saturday to remain atop the standings of the ESL One Birmingham 2020 -- Online: Southeast Asia event. Adroit (3-0) swept Reality Rift (0-3), while BOOM (3-0) needed three maps to topple Fnatic (1-2). In the day's other match, third-place Geek Fam (2-1) beat winless TNC Predator (0-3).

Adroit won the first map in 38 minutes and needed 30 minutes to win the second. BOOM won the first map in 30 minutes, dropped the second in 32 and then sealed the match with a 33-minute win. Geek Fam topped TNC Predator in 43 and 34 minutes. The Dota 2 event had been scheduled for 36 teams to play May 26-31 in Birmingham, England. Those plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, four separate online regional competitions are taking place: Europe/Commonwealth of the Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia. Europe/CIS play begins Sunday, the Americas start Monday and China will open play on Tuesday. The Southeast Asia bracket features six teams competing for a total of $40,000. After a single round-robin of best-of-three matches, the top two teams will make the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place teams will be slotted into the playoffs' lower bracket.

Round-robin play ends Monday. Playoff matches will be best-of-three before a best-of-five final on May 31.

Play continues Sunday with three matches: --TNC Predator vs. Fnatic

--Geek Fam vs. Team Adroit --BOOM Esports vs. Reality Rift

ESL One Birmingham 2020 -- Online: Southeast Asia standings through Saturday: T1. BOOM Esports, 3-0

T1. Team Adroit, 3-0 3. Geek Fam, 2-1

4. Fnatic, 1-2 T5. Reality Rift, 0-3

T5. TNC Predator, 0-3 --Field Level Media