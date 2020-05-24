Left Menu
Development News Edition

Instead of blaming, help solve Covid-19 in face of mounting global challenges, says China's Wang Yi

In an apparent reference to the countries blaming Beijing for spreading the coronavirus pandemic, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday that self-conceit and blame-shifting will not help any country solve this problem but will only hurt other countries legitimate rights and interests.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 24-05-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 15:46 IST
Instead of blaming, help solve Covid-19 in face of mounting global challenges, says China's Wang Yi
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses a press briefing on Sunday. Image Credit: ANI

In an apparent reference to the countries blaming Beijing for spreading the coronavirus pandemic, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday that self-conceit and blame-shifting will not help any country solve this problem but will only hurt other countries legitimate rights and interests. "Multilateralism must be safeguarded and promoted more firmly. Covid-19 drives home once again that no country, no matter how strong it is, can insulate itself from a global challenge. The disaster wrecks havoc watching from an apparently safe distance and sitting idle will eventually backfire. Pointing fingers at others will only damage one's own reputation," he said during a press briefing.

"Self-conceit and blame-shifting instead of helping any country solve this problem will only hurt other countries' legitimate rights and interests. In the face of mounting global challenges, the only multilateralism can bring the world together and only solidarity can see us through the current difficulties," Yi added. Many countries including the United States, have blamed China for the origin of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 5 million people worldwide.

Yi also said that global governance needs to be reformed and improved where it is most lacking. "Covid-19 has exposed witnesses in national public health systems the fragility of the global, industrial and supply chains and deficiency in our global governance capacity and system. All nations must play a central role. WHO and other United Nations-specialised agencies must be able to perform the mandates without hindrance. All countries must intensify macro-policy coordination and strengthen government capacity," he added. The foreign minister further urged the countries globally to re-double its commitments to international law and the basic norms of international relations. "The world will never be the same again. And China will never stop moving forward. Covid-19 has been an all-round test on China's social systems and governance capacity. China has stood the test, displayed its composite national strength, and shown itself to be a responsible major country," he said.

"After Covid-19 our economy will emerge stronger and more resilient; our people more united and the confident in socialism with Chinese characteristics in its march towards re-rejuvenation," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

54 more test positive for coronavirus in U'khand, tally rises to 298

Fifty-four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Sunday taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 298. All the new patients had returned from outside, a state health department bulletin here said.The max...

Xi says China could have set GDP growth goal around 6% had there been no coronavirus

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Chinas annual economic growth target could have been set around 6 had the new coronavirus epidemic not happened, according to state media reports on Saturday. The Chinese government on Friday omitted a gros...

Harry Kane is 'first class individual': Leyton Orient chief

Leyton Orient CEO, Danny Macklin heaped praises on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane by terming him as a first-class individual. England captain and 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner announced that he will sponsor clubs shirts for next s...

Quarantine tourism, anyone? No takers for Himachal CM's idea

Himachal Pradesh as a quarantine destination Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakurs recent idea to promote the hill state as a place where people from elsewhere can spend their days in coronavirus quarantine has not gone down well with many. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020