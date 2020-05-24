Guam invites hunters for pig-hunting to provide food for families during COVID-19

The Department of Agriculture in Guam has invited hunters to participate in a pig-hunting derby to provide food for families in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The Pacific Daily News reported that the department announced that the two-day derby is scheduled to begin next Saturday.

The department released a statement saying the derby is intended to feed families, foster familial hunter development and reduce the feral pig population. Event organizers are working with mayors to distribute pigs whole and unprocessed to residents within their villages and provide safe handling guidelines.