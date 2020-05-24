COVID-19 forcing N Carolina farmers to euthanise 1.5 mn chickens

Coronavirus outbreaks at meat processing plants are forcing North Carolina farmers to euthanize 1.5 million chickens, according to a state official. Assistant Agriculture Commissioner Joe Reardon told The News & Observer that this is the first time during the pandemic that farmers in the state have had to euthanize their animals.

Roughly a third of the 1.5 million chickens already had been killed, Reardon said. Chicken and hog farmers in other states also have been euthanizing millions of animals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Carolina hog farmers have not taken steps to euthanize their animals, Reardon said..