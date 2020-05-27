Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special KLM flight brings home 276 Indians from Netherlands

PTI | The Hague | Updated: 27-05-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 17:06 IST
Special KLM flight brings home 276 Indians from Netherlands
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

As many as 276 Indians stranded in the Netherland due to the coronavirus-induced global travel restrictions have returned home on board a special KLM flight as part of the 'Vande Bharat Mission', an official said on Wednesday. Of the total passengers, who reached Mumbai on Tuesday, 107 of them were flown to the Netherlands from other countries such as 52 from Mexico, 47 from Peru, and eight from Portugal, the official said in a statement.

Around 276 Indian nationals stranded in the Netherlands were successfully evacuated on Tuesday by a special KLM flight, the Indian Embassy here said in a statement. India's Ambassador to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony personally saw off the passengers as they boarded the aircraft at Amsterdam Schiphol airport.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is the flag carrier of the Netherlands. "There were tears of joy and heartfelt gratitude as the individuals profusely thanked the Indian Embassy for coming to their aid in their time of distress," the Indian mission said in the statement.

Earlier in March, the embassy played a major role in the evacuation of 117 Indian nationals stranded at Schiphol airport when the travel ban on international commercial passenger flights came into force. "Since then the embassy has assisted the remaining stranded Indians by providing accommodation and meals during the course of the extended travel ban and has also guided those with a medical condition to healthcare support," the statement said.

There are around 1,000 Indians who are to be repatriated in the ensuing weeks. On June 8, another batch of stranded Indians will be sent home by a special Air India flight from Amsterdam to New Delhi as part of the second leg of the 'Vande Bharat Mission', it said.

The Netherlands has the second largest population of people of Indian-origin in Europe after the UK. It is home to about 2,40,000 members of the Indian diaspora including approximately two lakh members of and Hindustani-Surinami community wholly integrated into the Dutch society.

"Although their forebears left India nearly 150 years ago, the Hindustani-Surinami community has deep cultural links with India and is active in promoting cultural cooperation through well-established institutions," the statement said. The Indian community has played a significant role in contributing to the cultural traditions of both the countries in a mutually harmonious and beneficial manner while also helping in expanding and creating a favorable climate for further improvement of bilateral business relations.

"The Indian community is the fastest-growing group of expatriates in metropolitan Amsterdam and has in its own way contributed to the enrichment of cultural ethos as well as the commercial success of the city," it added. The Indian government launched the 'Vande Bharat Mission' on May 7 to bring back Indians stranded in various countries due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

Under Phase I of the mission, the government evacuated a total of 6,527 Indians from the Gulf region and from countries like the US, the UK, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and the Maldives.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing cutting more than 12,000 U.S. jobs with thousands more planned

Boeing Co said Wednesday it was eliminating more than 12,000 U.S. jobs, including involuntary layoffs of 6,770 U.S. workers as the largest American planemaker restructures in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Boeing also disclosed it pl...

IAF inducts Tejas FOC aircraft into No 18 Squadron at AF Station Sulur

The Indian Air Force IAF on Wednesday inducted Tejas Mk-1 FOC aircraft into the recently resurrected No 18 Sqn, the Flying Bullets at Air Force Station Sulur, marking yet another important step towards enhancing the operational capability o...

Germany to lift virus-related travel warning for EU countries from June 15

Germany will lift a warning against travel to 26 fellow EU countries from June 15, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday, adding that Berlin would decide later on its travel guidelines for other countries, including Turkey.A governm...

Task force approves plan to reopen virus-shuttered Disney World parks starting July 11

Walt Disney Co on Wednesday moved a step closer to reopening its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida, on July 11, when the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force approved its plan. Jim MacPhee, senior vice president of ope...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020