Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU must evolve its position in talks on future ties - UK negotiator

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-05-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 17:50 IST
EU must evolve its position in talks on future ties - UK negotiator
David Frost (File photo) Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Union must evolve its position to reach an agreement with Britain, the UK's chief negotiator David Frost said on Wednesday, repeating his position that at the moment the two sides are far apart.

Asked whether Frost would want the EU's negotiator to have a changed mandate for the negotiations, Frost said: "Our view at the moment is that that mandate, at least in key areas, is not a mandate that is likely to produce an agreement."

"So if you are asking do we think the EU needs to evolve its position to reach an agreement, yes we do."

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing cutting more than 12,000 U.S. jobs with thousands more planned

Boeing Co said Wednesday it was eliminating more than 12,000 U.S. jobs, including involuntary layoffs of 6,770 U.S. workers as the largest American planemaker restructures in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Boeing also disclosed it pl...

IAF inducts Tejas FOC aircraft into No 18 Squadron at AF Station Sulur

The Indian Air Force IAF on Wednesday inducted Tejas Mk-1 FOC aircraft into the recently resurrected No 18 Sqn, the Flying Bullets at Air Force Station Sulur, marking yet another important step towards enhancing the operational capability o...

Germany to lift virus-related travel warning for EU countries from June 15

Germany will lift a warning against travel to 26 fellow EU countries from June 15, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday, adding that Berlin would decide later on its travel guidelines for other countries, including Turkey.A governm...

Task force approves plan to reopen virus-shuttered Disney World parks starting July 11

Walt Disney Co on Wednesday moved a step closer to reopening its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida, on July 11, when the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force approved its plan. Jim MacPhee, senior vice president of ope...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020