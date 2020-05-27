EU must evolve its position in talks on future ties - UK negotiator

The European Union must evolve its position to reach an agreement with Britain, the UK's chief negotiator David Frost said on Wednesday, repeating his position that at the moment the two sides are far apart.

Asked whether Frost would want the EU's negotiator to have a changed mandate for the negotiations, Frost said: "Our view at the moment is that that mandate, at least in key areas, is not a mandate that is likely to produce an agreement."

"So if you are asking do we think the EU needs to evolve its position to reach an agreement, yes we do."