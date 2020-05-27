Left Menu
South African Airways can be rescued with requisite funding - administrators

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 18:34 IST
There is a still a "reasonable prospect" South African Airways can be rescued, if it gets the requisite funding, the struggling state-owned airline's administrators said in a letter to affected parties on Wednesday.

The administrators added in the letter seen by Reuters that discussions were being held with the government to possibly restructure the airline.

