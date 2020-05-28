Left Menu
Development News Edition

ViacomCBS appoints insider Jonathan Karp as publishing unit's CEO

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 19:19 IST
ViacomCBS appoints insider Jonathan Karp as publishing unit's CEO

ViacomCBS said on Thursday it promoted insider Jonathan Karp as president and chief executive officer of its publishing unit, Simon & Schuster, effective immediately. Karp, who joined the publication in 2010 and most recently served as president and publisher of its adult publishing division, succeeds Carolyn Reidy who passed away earlier this month.

ViacomCBS said in March it was exploring options for its publishing unit to focus on its advertising and streaming business. CEO Robert Bakish had said the company was receiving multiple offers. Simon & Schuster was originally a part of CBS Corp, which merged with Viacom in December in their third attempt since 2016 to gird against competition in a rapidly consolidating media universe.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Doctor's suicide case: Court denies bail to AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal

A Delhi Court Thursday dismissed the bail application of AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal, arrested in connection with a case of alleged suicide of a doctor in south Delhi last month, saying probe was at a crucial stage. Rajendra Singh, 52, al...

China bans pork imports from India: Report

China is set to ban imports of pigs, wild boar and related products from India in an effort to prevent African swine fever ASF and ensure the safety of Chinas animal husbandry, the official media here said, citing a joint notice issued by t...

UK cautions EU against financial "self harm" over Brexit

European companies would be the losers if the European Union tried to impose barriers on London financiers as such firms would be unable to access some of the deepest markets in the world, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said on Thursd...

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs, seeks their views on extension of lockdown

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to all chief ministers on Thursday, and sought their views on extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown beyond May 31, officials said. The telephonic conversations of the home minister came just three ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020