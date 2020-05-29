Left Menu
Development News Edition

Veterans help UK children keep calm, cope with virus stress

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 29-05-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 14:20 IST
Veterans help UK children keep calm, cope with virus stress
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hula hoops, camouflage mats, and tires aren't typical supplies needed during the coronavirus pandemic. But they're useful props as British army veteran Mike Hamilton prepares to lead children in a military-style game designed to boost their resilience and mental health at a time of atypical stress. Hamilton, who served with bomb disposal teams in Afghanistan and Iraq, is working with 10 children in a schoolyard in Manchester, England. The mission: Picking up the virus a small ball with wooden blocks, racing to a trash can, and dropping the ball inside before pretending to wash their hands.

It's one of many games devised by Hamilton, the founder of a company called Commando Joe's that sends former soldiers to U.K. schools to guide exercises in teamwork, dealing with adversity and staying calm under pressure. The firm, which is partly funded by the government, works with hundreds of schools. Hamilton says that since the pandemic began, he has received many calls from teachers looking for lessons to help their overwhelmed students cope. "Schools are wanting programs to focus on character, mental health, and well-being and probably getting the children used to having a routine again," he said. "We've got lots of tactics to help build up positivity in a time of stress that's part of our training." In Britain, schools never completely closed during the virus lockdown. Some remained open for students whose parents still had to work outside the home in key professions, as well as for children under social care.

The familiar routine may be reassuring, but it's an unsettling time for many of these children. Playgrounds and classrooms typically bustling with hundreds of kids are now hushed and quiet. Sienna-Leigh Murphy attends school while her mother goes to work as a nurse. Her parents are separated.

"I feel happy because she looks after people and makes sure they don't die or anything," Sienna-Leigh said. "I do miss playing with my friends and going to places that are really fun with my friends like the park or something. And I really miss my dad." Sophie Murfin, the executive headteacher at the Wise Owl Trust, which includes three schools in Manchester, says the key was giving the children a friendly and positive environment. "It's about ensuring the children's worries are alleviated by giving them different activities to complete in a fun and engaging way," Murfin said.

Childline, a helpline run by Britain's National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, said thousands of youngsters have reached out to speak to counselors about the coronavirus. The charity said children have called about parents losing their jobs, worrying about their family's health, and struggling to look after younger siblings while their parents are ill. Many children stuck at home while schools are closed and most public activities are prohibited are affected by isolation, experts warn.

"When asked what they would do to manage stress, a quarter of those children whoever feels stressed said that they would normally go outside. Now, this option is only very limited," Children's Commissioner for England Anne Longfield wrote last month. Children who don't have access to smartphones and laptops for video calls with friends and family members are more isolated than ever, she added.

For his part, Hamilton says he hopes his exercises help kids understand "it's OK not to be OK." Eight-year-old Sonny Turner, who took part in the "catch the virus" game, said it gave him a confidence boost. "It makes me feel confident about not feeling coronavirus is going to get me," Turner said.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria to lift travel ban on Australian convicted of murder

Bulgaria will move to lift a ban that prevents an Australian man convicted of murder in 2009 and released on parole from leaving the country, the Interior Ministry said on Friday. The decision comes after Bulgarias highest appeals court dis...

52 lakh passengers moved via 3,840 Shramik Special trains: Railway Board chairman Yadav

A total of 52 lakh passengers have been moved through 3,840 Shramik Special trains till yesterday, said Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Friday. Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said that in the past week, more than 20 l...

HC restrains OLX, Quikr from posting fake Reliance job ads on web portals

The Delhi High Court has restrained OLX India and Quikr India from posting on their web portals fake and fraudulent recruitment advertisements by using words JIO Jobs and Reliance Trends Jobs allegedly causing harm to the goodwill and reput...

Wipro shares jump nearly 7 pc on Thierry Delaporte's appointment as CEO, MD

Shares of Wipro on Friday closed nearly 7 per cent higher after the company announced the appointment of Capgemini Group veteran Thierry Delaporte as its chief executive officer and managing director, effective July 6. After a firm opening,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020