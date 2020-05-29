South African Airways administrators request further delay for rescue plan

South African Airways administrators request further delay for rescue planReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 14:52 IST
Administrators at South African Airways have asked creditors to approve an extension until June 8 for the publication of a business rescue plan for the struggling state airline, a letter was seen by Reuters said.
The administrators said in the letter dated May 28 that despite the rescue plan being ready for publication, further consultation with affected parties as required. The plan was due to be published on Friday.
