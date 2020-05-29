Left Menu
Smeb rejoins KT Rolster for Summer Split

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 23:57 IST
Smeb rejoins KT Rolster for Summer Split
KT Rolster signed veteran top laner Kyung-ho "Smeb" Song for the LCK Summer Split, the organization announced Friday. It will be the second go-round with KT Rolster for Smeb, who was with the team from November 2016 to November 2019. The team won the LCK Summer Playoffs in 2018.

The 24-year-old South Korean won two MVP titles in League of Legends Champions Korea but slumped in 2019 and decided to take time off, skipping the 2020 Spring Split. KT Rolster has moved top laner Ji-won "Ray" Jeon to the bench. The squad finished in fourth place in the 2020 LCK Spring Split with a 10-8 record.

On Wednesday, KT added Woo-hyeon "Ucal" Son, the former mid laner for Griffin. The LCK Summer Split starts June 17.

