Madagacar thanks India for supplying essential medicines in fight against COVID-19

Madagascar has thanked India for supplying essential medicines in the fight against COVID-19 by deploying INS Kesari, which entered Port Antsiranana on May 27. "Today the Foreign Minister, M Tehindrazanarivelo Liva Djacoba received Ambassador Abhay Kumar and thanked the Government of India for supplying essential medicines to Madagascar by deploying INS Kesari to fight COVID19," said Embassy of India in Antananarivo, Madagascar and Comoros in a tweet.

Indian Ministry of Defence, in a release, said that as part of Mission Sagar, Indian Naval Ship Kesari entered Port Antsiranana, Madagascar on May 27. "The Government of India in these difficult times is providing assistance to friendly foreign countries in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. INS Kesari carried a consignment of COVID related essential medicines for the people of Madagascar," it said.

The assistance to Madagascar is a part of India's outreach amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "The deployment also resonates the vision of our Prime Minister of Security and Growth for All in the Region 'SAGAR' and highlights the importance accorded by India to relations with the countries of the IOR. The operation is being progressed in close coordination with the Ministries of External Affairs and other agencies of the Government of India," the release said. (ANI)