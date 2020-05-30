Left Menu
No data to prove a person once infected with coronavirus has immunity to COVID-19: Russian health expert

There is no reliable evidence that a person who previously contracted any infection of the coronavirus family has immunity for COVID-19, said Anna Popova, head of Russia's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, on Saturday.

30-05-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

There is no reliable evidence that a person who previously contracted any infection of the coronavirus family has immunity for COVID-19, said Anna Popova, head of Russia's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, on Saturday. "There is no such data yet," said Popova, commenting on the possibility that a person who once was infected with other types of coronaviruses has immunity to COVID-19.

Popova added that other coronaviruses, which do not cause severe diseases, are diagnosed by the tests that identify 12 different types at once. Every year, according to the results of the test, a significant number of people suffer from acute respiratory viral infection caused by the coronavirus family, and today seasonal coronaviruses are not known to provide cross-protective immunity for COVID-19, the official concluded.

