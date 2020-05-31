Left Menu
Development News Edition

Affinity surge to tie lead at Fusion Rocket League - NA

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2020 07:28 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 07:28 IST
Affinity surge to tie lead at Fusion Rocket League - NA

Affinity advanced to the two-on-two championship match and tied the current points lead with a win Saturday at the Fusion Rocket League's North American event. Affinity took down Vision 4-2 in the two-on-two semifinal, setting up a matchup with Spacestation Gaming on Sunday. Affinity are tied with Rogue for the points lead with 25, both with a potential maximum of 31 points.

Spacestation -- who will play in two finals on Sunday -- are in third with 22 points but have a potential maximum of 34. Elsewhere on Saturday, Team Envy dispatched Rogue 4-1 in a three-on-three semifinal, and 72 Pin Connector handled Divine 4-2 in a one-on-one semifinal. Envy will face Spacestation in Sunday's three-on-three final, and 72 Pin Connector will face Rogue in the one-on-one final, though neither can finish better than fourth.

The eight-team, $25,000 North American tournament features separate single-elimination brackets for three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one play, with each team competing in all brackets. All series are best-of-seven, and any player from any team may play in any format. Each day will feature one match in each bracket. For each format, 17 points are awarded for first place, 11 points for second and seven points for both third and fourth. The team with top overall point total across all three disciplines will be the champion.

The overall winner will get $4,500, with the runner-up earning $3,000 and the third-place team receiving $2,000. If teams end up tied in the overall standings, they will split the prize money; no tiebreaker matches will be held. Additional prize money will be awarded to the top three in each of three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one brackets: $1,500 for first, $1,000 for second and $500 each for third and fourth.

A separate eight-team, $25,000 European tournament with the same format will run Monday through June 7. Affinity opened strong on Saturday against Vision on Wasteland (Night). The duo of Christopher "majicbear" Acevedo and Oliver "percy." Kenneth Ortiz took the first game 2-1 in overtime, then added victories of 4-0 and 4-3. Vision's pair of Joshua "Radoko." Ruiz Radtke and "kinseh" stayed alive with wins of 1-0 and 2-1, but majicbear and percy. ended it with a 3-0 victory in the sixth game.

In three-on-three play, Envy took full control against Rogue in their battle on Mannfield (Night). Slater "retals" Thomas, Massimo "Atomic" Franceschi and Nick "mist" Costello won the first three games, 2-1, 2-0 and 4-2. Rogue's trio of Cameron "Kronovi" Bills, Jason "firstkiller" Corral and Leonardo "Turinturo" Wilson notched a 3-1 win, but Envy finished it with a 1-0 victory in the fifth game. In one-on-one play, 72 Pin Connector's "LionBlaze" opened with two victories by a 5-4 margin against Divine, in a match played on Utopia Coliseum (Dusk). Jacob "JRuss" Clarkson cut his deficit to 2-1 with a 7-5 victory, but LionBlaze survived in OT for an 8-7 win. After JRuss won 5-3, LionBlaze clinched victory with a 5-4 win.

Sunday's finals schedule: Three-on-three: Spacestation Gaming vs. Team Envy

Two-on-two: Spacestation Gaming vs. Affinity One-on-one: Rogue vs. 72 Pin Connector

Fusion Rocket League - North America in-progress overall standings, with points for three-on-three, two-on-two, one-on-one and overall (*scores for teams still alive in each bracket are minimum total for that format) T1. Affinity, 7, *11, 7 -- 25

T1. Rogue, 7, 7, *11 -- 25 2. Spacestation Gaming, *11, *11, 0 -- 22

T4. 72 Pin Connector, 0, 0, *11 -- 11 T4. Team Envy, *11, 0, 0 -- 11

T6. Divine, 0, 0, *7 -- 7 T6. Vision, 0, *7, 0 -- 7

8. Stromboli, 0, 0, 0 -- 0 Fusion Rocket League - North America prize-pool breakdown, with winnings for overall standings. (Note: Teams will get an additional $1,500 for finishing in first place in any bracket, $1,000 for finishing second in any bracket and $500 for finishing third or fourth in any bracket.)

1. $4,500 2. $3,000

3. $2,000 4. $1,500

5. $1,250 6. $1,000

7. $750 8. $500 -- Stromboli

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

MHA issues guidelines for 'Unlock 1'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Celtics' Brown, Pacers' Brogdon join Atlanta protest

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours from Boston to help lead a peaceful protest in Atlanta on Saturday night, he said on a live stream of his Instagram account. I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community, said Brown, wh...

Vadodara Central Jail inmates contribute in fight against COVID-19

Inmates at the Vadodara Central Jail are stitching face masks, making hand sanitiser and soaps and contributing towards the fight against coronavirus. MN Rathwa, Senior Jailer at the jail said that the Vadodara Central Jail runs such activi...

Clinical trial shows promising new treatment for rare blood cancer

Scientists have found that chemotherapy combined with drug rituximab coupled with treatment for the secondary Central Nervous System CNS problem, shows promising results for patients suffering from a rare subtype of Lymphoma blood cancer. A...

Traffic snarls at Delhi-Gurugram border

Commuters were stuck in a traffic jam at the Delhi-Gurugram border on Sunday morning after the Haryana administration decided to seal the borders in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus.Police deployed at check posts stopped vehicles...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020