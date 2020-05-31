Affinity surge to tie lead at Fusion Rocket League - NA

Affinity advanced to the two-on-two championship match and tied the current points lead with a win Saturday at the Fusion Rocket League's North American event. Affinity took down Vision 4-2 in the two-on-two semifinal, setting up a matchup with Spacestation Gaming on Sunday. Affinity are tied with Rogue for the points lead with 25, both with a potential maximum of 31 points.

Spacestation -- who will play in two finals on Sunday -- are in third with 22 points but have a potential maximum of 34. Elsewhere on Saturday, Team Envy dispatched Rogue 4-1 in a three-on-three semifinal, and 72 Pin Connector handled Divine 4-2 in a one-on-one semifinal. Envy will face Spacestation in Sunday's three-on-three final, and 72 Pin Connector will face Rogue in the one-on-one final, though neither can finish better than fourth.

The eight-team, $25,000 North American tournament features separate single-elimination brackets for three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one play, with each team competing in all brackets. All series are best-of-seven, and any player from any team may play in any format. Each day will feature one match in each bracket. For each format, 17 points are awarded for first place, 11 points for second and seven points for both third and fourth. The team with top overall point total across all three disciplines will be the champion.

The overall winner will get $4,500, with the runner-up earning $3,000 and the third-place team receiving $2,000. If teams end up tied in the overall standings, they will split the prize money; no tiebreaker matches will be held. Additional prize money will be awarded to the top three in each of three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one brackets: $1,500 for first, $1,000 for second and $500 each for third and fourth.

A separate eight-team, $25,000 European tournament with the same format will run Monday through June 7. Affinity opened strong on Saturday against Vision on Wasteland (Night). The duo of Christopher "majicbear" Acevedo and Oliver "percy." Kenneth Ortiz took the first game 2-1 in overtime, then added victories of 4-0 and 4-3. Vision's pair of Joshua "Radoko." Ruiz Radtke and "kinseh" stayed alive with wins of 1-0 and 2-1, but majicbear and percy. ended it with a 3-0 victory in the sixth game.

In three-on-three play, Envy took full control against Rogue in their battle on Mannfield (Night). Slater "retals" Thomas, Massimo "Atomic" Franceschi and Nick "mist" Costello won the first three games, 2-1, 2-0 and 4-2. Rogue's trio of Cameron "Kronovi" Bills, Jason "firstkiller" Corral and Leonardo "Turinturo" Wilson notched a 3-1 win, but Envy finished it with a 1-0 victory in the fifth game. In one-on-one play, 72 Pin Connector's "LionBlaze" opened with two victories by a 5-4 margin against Divine, in a match played on Utopia Coliseum (Dusk). Jacob "JRuss" Clarkson cut his deficit to 2-1 with a 7-5 victory, but LionBlaze survived in OT for an 8-7 win. After JRuss won 5-3, LionBlaze clinched victory with a 5-4 win.

Sunday's finals schedule: Three-on-three: Spacestation Gaming vs. Team Envy

Two-on-two: Spacestation Gaming vs. Affinity One-on-one: Rogue vs. 72 Pin Connector

Fusion Rocket League - North America in-progress overall standings, with points for three-on-three, two-on-two, one-on-one and overall (*scores for teams still alive in each bracket are minimum total for that format) T1. Affinity, 7, *11, 7 -- 25

T1. Rogue, 7, 7, *11 -- 25 2. Spacestation Gaming, *11, *11, 0 -- 22

T4. 72 Pin Connector, 0, 0, *11 -- 11 T4. Team Envy, *11, 0, 0 -- 11

T6. Divine, 0, 0, *7 -- 7 T6. Vision, 0, *7, 0 -- 7

8. Stromboli, 0, 0, 0 -- 0 Fusion Rocket League - North America prize-pool breakdown, with winnings for overall standings. (Note: Teams will get an additional $1,500 for finishing in first place in any bracket, $1,000 for finishing second in any bracket and $500 for finishing third or fourth in any bracket.)

1. $4,500 2. $3,000

3. $2,000 4. $1,500

5. $1,250 6. $1,000

7. $750 8. $500 -- Stromboli

--Field Level Media