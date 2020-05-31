10 killed in bombing attack on passenger bus in Somalia

Mogadishu [Somalia], May 31 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 10 people were killed and several others were injured in the bombing of a passenger bus in Somalia, not far from the capital of Mogadishu, local media reported on Sunday, citing police.

According to the Garowe Online news outlet, the minibus was hit by a roadside bomb at Hawa Abdi village, about 12 miles northwest of Mogadishu.

Initial reports said that six people had been killed in the blast. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the incident. (Sputnik/ANI)