The French Zoo win EU Face-Off 2020

The French Zoo completed a perfect weekend Sunday, topping LEC Kings to win the championship at the League of Legends EU Face-Off 2020 online event. The six-team event is part of the 2020 Mid-Season Streamathon, which is replacing the canceled 2020 Mid-Season Invitational after the latter was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Riot Games developed the Streamathon to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

Of the six teams, five represent France, Italy, Poland, Germany and Spain, with an additional team -- a special Riot Games LEC squad (LEC Kings) -- representing Europe as a whole. Teams were split into two groups of three to play a single round robin of best-of-one matches, with the top two from each group advancing to the single-elimination playoff. Sunday began with LEC Kings beating Polska Gurom and The French Zoo topping German Pingus in the semifinals.

--Field Level Media