Jordan: Tired of 'ingrained racism and violence toward people of color'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 10:05 IST
Michael Jordan (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Legend Michael Jordan released a statement on Sunday saying black people and minorities "have had enough" of the racism in the United States. Jordan is among the numerous people to speak out after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last Monday in Minneapolis after white officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

Chauvin and three other Minneapolis police officers ignored Floyd's cries for help and he eventually went motionless. The incident was caught on video, leading to outrage across the country. Jordan, the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, said he understands the rage.

"I am deeply saddened, truly pained, and plain angry," Jordan's statement began. "I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage, and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough. "I don't have the answers, but our collective voices show strength, and the inability to be divided by others. We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy, and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability. Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all.

"My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice." Jordan expressed his feelings on a day in which protests again raged across the nation.

Jordan won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s and was a five-time MVP and 14-time All-Star.

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

