Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attacks on market, aid convoy leave 35 dead in Burkina Faso

PTI | Ouagadougou | Updated: 01-06-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 11:21 IST
Attacks on market, aid convoy leave 35 dead in Burkina Faso
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Unidentified gunmen opened fire at a cattle market in eastern Burkina Faso, killing at least 25 people in the deadliest attack in a particularly violent weekend in the volatile country, authorities and witnesses have said. In the country's north, in a separate attack, a humanitarian convoy came under fire in Sanmatenga province, claiming the lives of five civilians and five security forces, according to a government statement. An untold number of people went missing. Both attacks took place Saturday.

Violence linked to Islamic extremists, and the local defense groups and military fighting them, is surging across Burkina Faso. Some 2,000 people died last year, and large swaths of land are increasingly being cut off due to insecurity. The weekend attacks came a day after 15 others died in the north when authorities said extremists ambushed a convoy of traders on Friday that included children.

"While it's unclear who is behind these new massacres, civilians are one more time caught in the middle of violent conflict and remain the main victims," said Rida Lyammouri, senior fellow and Sahel researcher at Policy Center for the New South, a Morocco-based think tank. Authorities said on Sunday the cattle market attack in Kompienga province on Saturday was carried out by extremists. However, one survivor told The Associated Press he recognized the assailants as being members of the Burkinabe military.

"People were terrified and started running away," said the man, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. He also said the death toll was more than 50 victims, double the official figure was given. An army officer who was not authorized to speak to journalists denied that the military was responsible.

The violence is becoming increasingly complex amid the battle to stop the jihadists: In April, the military reportedly killed 31 unarmed men in the country's north, according to Human Rights Watch. Civilian defense militias have also been accused of killing civilians.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Google stands in support of racial equality: Pichai

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Maintain Home-office Work Balance With Pocket HRMS' New Plans

- Pocket HRMS announces new plans with added features for solving the HR problem of work from home and office MUMBAI, June 1, 2020 PRNewswire -- The year 2020 saw life and work get disrupted completely due to COVID-19. For the past few mon...

Delhi's borders to be sealed for a week, announces Kejriwal

Delhis borders will be sealed for a week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday as he sought suggestions from people by Friday to reopen the same. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said people having passes and enga...

India asks internet service providers to block WeTransfer

India has ordered its internet service providers ISPs to block file-sharing website WeTransfer at a time when hundreds of millions of people are working from home because of a nationwide lockdown to stop the novel coronavirus. The order, da...

Jharkhand CM urges industries, corporates to support evacuation of migrant workers

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that the state government has made sincere efforts to bring back migrant workers and urged the industries and corporate houses to support it in the evacuation of workers. Soren, in a Twee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020