Left Menu
Development News Edition

More than 15 arrested during Charlotte protests

PTI | Charlotte | Updated: 01-06-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 13:02 IST
More than 15 arrested during Charlotte protests
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

More than 15 people were arrested during protests in Charlotte on Sunday night, the city's police department said. Police said four demonstrators were arrested for assaulting officers, including one for hitting an officer with a rock. Three others were arrested on illegal weapon charges, police said.

Shortly after local officials praised what had been a peaceful protest in Kansas City, Missouri, police fired tear gas into the crowd after some demonstrators began lobbing water bottles, law enforcement officials said. A large crowd had gathered at County Club plaza and police had allowed it to slowly dissipate after the city's 8 p.m. curfew took effect. But police used stronger tactics against the smaller crowd that remained when rocks and water bottles started flying and two television station news vehicles were smashed and set on fire.

Police declared the scene an "unlawful assembly" and said the area was clear of activity by midnight. Washington Governor. Jay Inslee late Sunday ordered a statewide activation of the National Guard following vandalism and stealing in stores and shopping malls in multiple cities.

Inslee had previously authorized 400 troops for Seattle and 200 for Bellevue. On Saturday night people smashed downtown Seattle storefronts and stole items from many businesses, tossing mannequins into the street. On Sunday there were break-ins and thefts in stores and shopping malls in Bellevue, Spokane, Tukwila, and Renton. Inslee's activation means more troops will be used to help control unrest.

"We must not let these illegal and dangerous actions detract from the anger so many feel at the deep injustice laid so ugly and bare by the death of George Floyd," Inslee said in a statement. "But we also will not turn away from our responsibility to protect the residents of our state.".

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump, attorney general to meet as U.S. cities smolder amid protests

U.S. President Donald Trump was scheduled to meet with his top law enforcement officer behind closed doors on Monday as cities nationwide awoke from a smoldering weekend of violent protests over race and policing in the midst of the coronav...

C'garh to take stress-busting measures for security personnel

The Chhattisgarh government will take special measures to reduce stress among security personnel, particularly those deployed in Naxal-hit areas, days after a state Armed Force CAF assistant platoon commander shot dead two jawans in Narayan...

Indonesian police shoot militant who fatally slashed officer

Indonesian police fatally shot a suspected Islamic militant who killed an officer at a police station with a samurai-style sword, officials said Monday. National Police spokesman Ahmad Ramadhan said the suspect was shot as he tried to attac...

EU executive says new corporate tax would target below 0.2% of turnover

A new corporate tax could raise 10 billion euros a year to help fund stimulus plans while amounting to less than 0.2 of turnover of large companies that benefit from the European Unions single market, the blocs executive said on Monday. Und...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020