More than 15 arrested during Charlotte protests

More than 15 people were arrested during protests in Charlotte on Sunday night, the city's police department said. Police said four demonstrators were arrested for assaulting officers, including one for hitting an officer with a rock. Three others were arrested on illegal weapon charges, police said.

Shortly after local officials praised what had been a peaceful protest in Kansas City, Missouri, police fired tear gas into the crowd after some demonstrators began lobbing water bottles, law enforcement officials said. A large crowd had gathered at County Club plaza and police had allowed it to slowly dissipate after the city's 8 p.m. curfew took effect. But police used stronger tactics against the smaller crowd that remained when rocks and water bottles started flying and two television station news vehicles were smashed and set on fire.

Police declared the scene an "unlawful assembly" and said the area was clear of activity by midnight. Washington Governor. Jay Inslee late Sunday ordered a statewide activation of the National Guard following vandalism and stealing in stores and shopping malls in multiple cities.

Inslee had previously authorized 400 troops for Seattle and 200 for Bellevue. On Saturday night people smashed downtown Seattle storefronts and stole items from many businesses, tossing mannequins into the street. On Sunday there were break-ins and thefts in stores and shopping malls in Bellevue, Spokane, Tukwila, and Renton. Inslee's activation means more troops will be used to help control unrest.

"We must not let these illegal and dangerous actions detract from the anger so many feel at the deep injustice laid so ugly and bare by the death of George Floyd," Inslee said in a statement. "But we also will not turn away from our responsibility to protect the residents of our state.".