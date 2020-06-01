Officials confirm all tigers at Oakland zoo accounted for after reports of one on the loose

Shortly after a bus driver on late Sunday (local time) reported that tigers were seen running loose in Alameda County, the Oakland Zoo said it was not true and that all animals in the zoo were accounted for. The Alameda County Sheriff's office earlier today said that it was responding to reports of a tiger on the loose near the Oakland Zoo.

"If you see it call 911," the office tweeted. Later, the Oakland Zoo sent a tweet saying, "the reports about any of our animals being outside of the Zoo are FALSE. The FALSE report was given by a bus driver to the Alameda County Sheriff".

The news was also confirmed by the officials from the Oakland Zoo that told the media that all the animals in the zoo are safely secured in the facility. (ANI)