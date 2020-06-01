Left Menu
Development News Edition

Officials confirm all tigers at Oakland zoo accounted for after reports of one on the loose

Shortly after a bus driver on late Sunday (local time) reported that tigers were seen running loose in Alameda County, the Oakland Zoo said it was not true and that all animals in the zoo were accounted for.

ANI | California | Updated: 01-06-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 13:06 IST
Officials confirm all tigers at Oakland zoo accounted for after reports of one on the loose
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Shortly after a bus driver on late Sunday (local time) reported that tigers were seen running loose in Alameda County, the Oakland Zoo said it was not true and that all animals in the zoo were accounted for. The Alameda County Sheriff's office earlier today said that it was responding to reports of a tiger on the loose near the Oakland Zoo.

"If you see it call 911," the office tweeted. Later, the Oakland Zoo sent a tweet saying, "the reports about any of our animals being outside of the Zoo are FALSE. The FALSE report was given by a bus driver to the Alameda County Sheriff".

The news was also confirmed by the officials from the Oakland Zoo that told the media that all the animals in the zoo are safely secured in the facility. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump, attorney general to meet as U.S. cities smolder amid protests

U.S. President Donald Trump was scheduled to meet with his top law enforcement officer behind closed doors on Monday as cities nationwide awoke from a smoldering weekend of violent protests over race and policing in the midst of the coronav...

C'garh to take stress-busting measures for security personnel

The Chhattisgarh government will take special measures to reduce stress among security personnel, particularly those deployed in Naxal-hit areas, days after a state Armed Force CAF assistant platoon commander shot dead two jawans in Narayan...

Indonesian police shoot militant who fatally slashed officer

Indonesian police fatally shot a suspected Islamic militant who killed an officer at a police station with a samurai-style sword, officials said Monday. National Police spokesman Ahmad Ramadhan said the suspect was shot as he tried to attac...

EU executive says new corporate tax would target below 0.2% of turnover

A new corporate tax could raise 10 billion euros a year to help fund stimulus plans while amounting to less than 0.2 of turnover of large companies that benefit from the European Unions single market, the blocs executive said on Monday. Und...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020