Trump's Oil and Diplomacy Gamble: Cuba Under Pressure

U.S. President Trump has pressured Cuba by halting Venezuelan oil supplies, suggesting Cuba make a deal quickly. Cuba's leadership remains defiant amid ongoing U.S.-Cuba tensions. Meanwhile, the U.S. and Venezuela progress on an oil deal. Mexico emerges as a key supplier as Cuba faces economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 00:16 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 00:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified his rhetoric against Cuba, announcing a cessation of Venezuelan oil shipments to the island nation. The move comes as Washington suggests that Cuba should swiftly negotiate a deal with the U.S. amidst longstanding tensions between the two countries.

While Venezuela, formerly Cuba's chief oil supplier, is negotiating a new oil agreement worth $2 billion with Washington, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel remains resolute. He has rejected the U.S. pressure, asserting Cuba's sovereignty in the face of international isolation.

With Cuba dependent on imported oil, primarily from Venezuela, the current U.S. blockade exacerbates domestic challenges. This situation has led Mexico to play a more significant role as a crude supplier to Cuba, though the supply is minimal. Meanwhile, U.S. intelligence suggests strain on vital Cuban industries like agriculture and tourism amid widespread blackouts and shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

