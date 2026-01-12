Tragic Love: Couple's Death Raises Alarms in Etah

In a shocking incident in Etah district, a 20-year-old woman and her 25-year-old lover were brutally beaten to death, reportedly by her own family members, after being discovered together at her residence. The tragic event has left the local community stunned.

According to SSP Shyam Narayan Singh, several family members have been detained for questioning regarding the double murder that took place in Garhiya Suhagpur village. The victims were identified as Shivani, daughter of Ashok, and Deepak, son of Radheshyam, and both hailed from the same community.

Police reports indicate that Deepak visited Shivani at her home around 8:30 PM. The couple was allegedly found in an 'objectionable' position on her terrace by her enraged family, leading to the fatal assault. As a precaution, police have deployed additional forces in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)