Hope and Return: Aleppo's Residents Reclaim War-Torn Streets

Residents in Syria's Aleppo cautiously returned to their neighborhoods after deadly clashes between government and Kurdish-led forces. Sunday's calm followed fierce fighting over merging the SDF into the national army, resulting in over 23 deaths and 140,000 displaced.

The predominantly Kurdish neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud, Achrafieh, and Bani Zaid saw intense shelling, resulting in government forces capturing Achrafieh and Bani Zaid. However, Kurdish fighters announced evacuation under a partial ceasefire, promising continued resistance.

The Syrian government accused the Kurdish-led SDF of utilizing hospitals as military positions, while the SDF blamed the government for targeting these locations. Civilians expressed relief upon their return, albeit under the shadow of disarmed mines and ongoing tensions.

