Hope and Return: Aleppo's Residents Reclaim War-Torn Streets
Residents of Aleppo's contested neighborhoods are cautiously returning after intense clashes between government and Kurdish-led forces over integration disputes. With over 23 dead and 140,000 displaced, a partial ceasefire brings a delicate calm. Both sides accuse each other of targeting civilian areas as residents face mine dangers.
- Country:
- Syria
Residents in Syria's Aleppo cautiously returned to their neighborhoods after deadly clashes between government and Kurdish-led forces. Sunday's calm followed fierce fighting over merging the SDF into the national army, resulting in over 23 deaths and 140,000 displaced.
The predominantly Kurdish neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud, Achrafieh, and Bani Zaid saw intense shelling, resulting in government forces capturing Achrafieh and Bani Zaid. However, Kurdish fighters announced evacuation under a partial ceasefire, promising continued resistance.
The Syrian government accused the Kurdish-led SDF of utilizing hospitals as military positions, while the SDF blamed the government for targeting these locations. Civilians expressed relief upon their return, albeit under the shadow of disarmed mines and ongoing tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aleppo
- residents
- clashes
- Syria
- government
- forces
- Kurdish
- SDF
- ceasefire
- displacement
ALSO READ
Tribal Tensions Rise: Champai Soren Takes on Jharkhand Government Over PESA Rules
Strengthening Mobile Security: Government and Industry Unite
BJP's double-engine government will power Kerala, says Sobha Surendran
Syrian Army's Strategic Seizure in Aleppo: Kurdish Stronghold at Stake
Pakistani Forces Eliminate 11 Terrorists in Major Operations