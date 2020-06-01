Saudi-led coalition says shot down two drones launched by Yemen's Houthis - agency

The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen shot down two drones launched in the direction of Saudi Arabia by the Houthi group, Saudi state news agency SPA reported, citing a coalition spokesman.

The two drones were launched toward the border town of Khamis Mushait, SPA said, accusing Houthi forces of targeting civilian facilities and residential areas. The Houthis did not confirm the attacks. The group's media reported dozens of airstrikes on Sunday by the coalition's warplanes against several provinces including Marib, where fighting has raged over the last three months.

A unilateral ceasefire announced by the Saudi-led coalition in April expired last week without leading to a permanent truce after the Houthi movement rejected the offer. Violence has continued in several provinces. However, missile and drone attacks against Saudi cities have decreased significantly this year thanks to peace efforts led by United Nations' special envoy Martin Griffiths and to indirect talks between the kingdom and Houthi officials.