Sydney protest cancelled over conflict fears

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:05 IST
Fearful of conflict, organizers have canceled a peaceful protest planned for Sydney over the death of George Floyd in the United States

A rally planned at Sydney's downtown Hyde Park for Tuesday was canceled on Monday after people threatened to create "havoc and protest against the event," an organizer said on social media

The rally was presented as a peaceful protest against the overrepresentation of indigenous Australians in Australia's criminal justice system as well as in solidarity for Floyd who was "brutally and inhumanly murdered." Organizers posted that "although Australia is far from where the murder took place, we have a voice." Thousands of protesters are expected at similar rallies planned for the Australian cities of Melbourne, Brisbane, and Adelaide on Saturday. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Sydney Radio 2GB on Monday "there's no need to import things ... happening in other countries here to Australia," referring to U.S. riots.

