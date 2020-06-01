Left Menu
Development News Edition

High Commissioner Gopal Baglay thank Indian govt, Navy for facilitating repatriation of nationals from Sri Lanka

Indian High Commission to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, on Monday appreciated the special efforts undertaken by the Indian government, Indian Navy and other ministries involved in the repatriation process of the stranded nationals, who are all set to board the INS Jalashwa in the evening from Colombo to return home.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:19 IST
High Commissioner Gopal Baglay thank Indian govt, Navy for facilitating repatriation of nationals from Sri Lanka
Indian nationals wait to board INS Jalashwa at Colombo on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Indian High Commission to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, on Monday appreciated the special efforts undertaken by the Indian government, Indian Navy and other ministries involved in the repatriation process of the stranded nationals, who are all set to board the INS Jalashwa in the evening from Colombo to return home. "It is a very big service to the nation and we wholeheartedly thank Indian Navy for that. We also thank the various departments of ministries and the Indian government who have worked tirelessly to make this possible. Special thanks to the government of Tamil Nadu and the Sri Lankan government as well," Baglay said.

"It is a place where there are no usual facilities for immigration or customs but they have set up here everything including online clearance for immigration system custom clearance checking. Even health officials are here. The Sri Lankan government is like a true friend and a true neighbour. They have cooperated wholeheartedly in this endeavour," he added. "Because of the cooperation of everyone, today the hope of Indians to return to their country is being realised. I would like to say a big thank you to my colleagues as well for working tirelessly and planning this operation meticulously. This is a very happy day for all of us," the High Commissioner further said.

People who arrived in Sri Lanka in March as tourists, or to attend a wedding or as fishermen and got stranded in Sri Lanka due to COVID-induced travel restrictions are set to sail this evening and will disembark on June 2 at the Tuticorin harbour in Tamil Nadu. About 700 Indians will be taken back to their homes under the Operation Samudra Setu -- involving Indian Naval Ships, Jalashwa and Magar, -- a part of national effort to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas amid COVID-19 related travel restrictions.

INS Jalashwa had been to Sri Lanka three years ago on May 30, 2017, carrying flood relief materials to help its neighbour in a catastrophic situation caused by Cyclone Mora. The evacuees include men, women, children as well as Tamil Nadu fishermen, Baglay noted.

The ship has been demarcated into zones to facilitate the evacuees without compromising on social distancing and health protocols issued by the government. In the final section, allotted teams will escort the evacuees to their designated mess.

Navy officials have formed teams specifically to ensure social distancing among the evacuees. The Operation Samudra Setu under Vande Bharat Mission has so far facilitated over 1,000 evacuees from Male during the earlier phases of the operation --- on May 8 and May 16. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Process of declaring containment zones changed in city to normalise situation

Though there is a dip in coronavirus cases in north Kolkata and status quo in its central part, the city is witnessing steep rise of COVID-19 patients in the south and its adjoining suburbs, a senior official said on Monday. As steps are be...

Schools set to orientate teachers on COVID-19 environment

Following the postponed reopening of schools to 8 June 2020, schools around the country are set to use the first week of June to induct and orientate teachers on the COVID-19 school environment and to ensure the readiness of each facility f...

Under new guidelines, Britons plan for a different kind of BBQ

People across Britain plan to invite friends and family to barbecues in their gardens with the latest easing of social distancing measures on Monday, but a list of rules will make them a little more awkward than before. Guests will have to ...

WHO: Pandemic disrupted some treatments

The World Health Organisation says that about half of countries surveyed in a new analysis have had partial or complete disruption of services for people with high blood pressure and diabetes treatment during the ongoing coronavirus pandemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020