Iran records nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases, 81 deaths

Iran has registered nearly 3,000 new cases of coronavirus and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the country's health ministry on Monday. While a total of 1,21,004 people out of 1,54,445 COVID-19 patients have recovered, the toll has reached 7,878 after 81 deaths were reported, Health Ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour was quoted as saying by IRNA.

He also said that 2,979 new infected cases have been detected in the last 24 hours, 78 per cent of which -- 2,327 cases -- have been mild ones. A total of 2,578 cases are in critical condition, he added.

The Iranian public health authorities have been reporting a sharp rise in the daily number of new cases since the start of May after the government began to ease lockdown measures amid a fall in the infection rate.