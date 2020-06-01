Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesian police shoot militant who fatally slashed officer

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 17:42 IST
Indonesian police shoot militant who fatally slashed officer
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Indonesian police fatally shot a suspected Islamic militant who killed an officer at a police station with a samurai-style sword, officials said Monday. National Police spokesman Ahmad Ramadhan said the suspect was shot as he tried to attack two other policemen after fatally slashing the first officer. The suspect died on the way to the hospital.

The attack occurred early Monday at the South Daha police station in South Kalimantan province, he said. "One of the police officers died at the crime scene and the suspect was still trying to attack other officers. If the officer did not shoot, he would have killed more," Ramadhan said. "We are still investigating if the suspect was related to or inspired by the Islamic State group." He said police seized the sword, an Islamic State-style flag and a small Quran.

South Kalimantan police spokesman Mohammad Rifai said the suspect burned a police car at the station before attacking the officers. Indonesia has carried out a sustained crackdown on Islamic militants since bombings on the tourist island of Bali in 2002 killed 202 people, mostly foreigners.

Attacks on foreigners have been largely replaced in recent years by smaller, less deadly strikes targeting the government, police and anti-terrorism forces, inspired by Islamic State group attacks abroad.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian soccer considers allowing fans into stadiums in July

Italian soccer is considering allowing fans into stadiums next month. The Italian federation issued a 40-page document on Monday outlining strict new rules for the resumption of Serie A on June 20.The document specifies teams must go on and...

Hry has opened interstate borders but situation to be assessed daily: Home Minister Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday indicated that if the situation demanded curbs could be reimposed on the states borders, reopened in line with the Centres fresh guidelines on the exiting coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Vij said tha...

Nigeria to relax coronavirus restrictions on places of worship says government official

Nigeria will relax restrictions on places of worship that were imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the chairman of the presidential task force for COVID-19 said on Monday.Boss Mustapha, in a speech to journalists in the capit...

Defence, CAPF personnel exempted from RTPCR testing, administrative quarantine in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday exempted the defence and Central Armed Police Force CAPF personnel returning to join their duties from the compulsory 100 per cent RTPCR testing and administrative quarantine. According to an o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020