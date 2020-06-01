Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa eases; liquor is sold, school openings delayed

PTI | Cape Town | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:16 IST
South Africa eases; liquor is sold, school openings delayed
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Many South Africans spent their Monday morning lining up outside liquor stores, as alcohol sales were allowed again after a two-month ban because of the coronavirus outbreak. But while South Africa with the continent's most developed economy and the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 relaxed its strict lockdown, the reopening of most school classes was delayed and there was a debate about how churches could safely resume services.

The government postponed the planned opening of two grades for another week so that some under-prepared schools could get ready to resume classes for grades 7 and 12, the final years of elementary school and high school. Places of worship were allowed to open from Monday with limits on the number of people in congregations, yet many religious groups said they would refuse the opportunity.

They said they were concerned about the danger of allowing people to gather in an enclosed building something health experts warn against and some also said that limiting the number of people who could come into their church is against their values. South Africa has reported over 32,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 600 people have died. The government warns that the number of infections will continue to increase and the peak is not expected until August or September.

Still, the relaxation of the alcohol ban came as a relief to many, who chose to restock their liquor cabinets instead of going straight to work on the day much of the country's economy also reopened. In the poor township of Macassar, near Cape Town, people left home at 4.30 a.m., residents said, to secure places in lines at liquor stores.

The stores were set to open at 9 a.m. for the first time since March 26. Some walked with plastic crates to carry the bottles of beer and wine that they planned to buy. In the nearby town of Somerset West, socially distanced lines weaved out of the shops, onto sidewalks, and into the parking lots of shopping malls.

Cheers rose in a Johannesburg supermarket when screens were removed from wine racks to allow sales to begin. The line of shoppers waiting for wine snaked through the store. "It's been a long two months," said Tony van Schalkwyk, who got to one shop an hour before it was due to open. He said he hoped to get a beer, white wine, red wine, and brandy what he referred to as "just basics." Shelves of popular brands of alcohol were emptied in two hours at one liquor shop in an affluent suburb of Johannesburg, with only the most expensive products left unsold. Alcohol is only allowed to be sold from Monday to Thursday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., under the new relaxed measures.

There were warnings against stockpiling alcohol and some stores placed limits on how much customers could buy. Some customers went to more than one store to restock, aware that the government has cautioned that some areas referred to as "coronavirus hotspots" could return to stricter lockdown measures if their rates of infection increase dramatically.

That could mean the contentious alcohol ban is re-enforced in some areas, including major cities like Johannesburg and Cape Town. After delaying an announcement, the education department said that the date for the return of schools nationwide was now June 8. Schools would "prepare for the arrival of learners" from Monday, the department said.

But some schools went ahead and opened as initially planned in Cape Town after the provincial education department there said they were ready. At one high school, pupils lined up to have their temperatures taken with a thermal device and to answer questions before they could enter, part of regulations that will be enforced at all schools.

While the opening of places of worship was welcomed by some, including an opposition party, the African Christian Democratic Party, others said it was too dangerous and they would stay closed. "This sudden, seemingly rushed move is questionable," said the Jesuit Institute of South Africa in a statement issued last week.

The government ordered that a maximum of 50 people would be allowed in congregations and that congregants must stand 1.5 meters apart at all times and wash or sanitize hands. "Evidence of cluster spread in other parts of the world suggests that even in places of worship where strict social distancing rules were upheld there were reports of infection," the Jesuit Institute said.

"The more people mix, the more there is potential for spread. Places of worship are not immune to the virus." The Jesuits also questioned how churches, mosques, synagogues, and temples could be expected to turn people away if more than 50 wanted to attend a service. "This is an almost impossible decision to make for religious leaders," they said.

"Will police check places of worship and break up gatherings of more than 50 persons?".

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian soccer considers allowing fans into stadiums in July

Italian soccer is considering allowing fans into stadiums next month. The Italian federation issued a 40-page document on Monday outlining strict new rules for the resumption of Serie A on June 20.The document specifies teams must go on and...

Hry has opened interstate borders but situation to be assessed daily: Home Minister Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday indicated that if the situation demanded curbs could be reimposed on the states borders, reopened in line with the Centres fresh guidelines on the exiting coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Vij said tha...

Nigeria to relax coronavirus restrictions on places of worship says government official

Nigeria will relax restrictions on places of worship that were imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the chairman of the presidential task force for COVID-19 said on Monday.Boss Mustapha, in a speech to journalists in the capit...

Defence, CAPF personnel exempted from RTPCR testing, administrative quarantine in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday exempted the defence and Central Armed Police Force CAPF personnel returning to join their duties from the compulsory 100 per cent RTPCR testing and administrative quarantine. According to an o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020