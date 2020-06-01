Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook, Snapchat join chorus of companies condemning George Floyd death, racism

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 19:12 IST
Facebook, Snapchat join chorus of companies condemning George Floyd death, racism

Facebook Inc and Snap Inc became the latest U.S. companies condemning racial inequality in the United States as violent protests flared up across major cities over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

The two tech companies stood with Intel Corp, Netflix Inc, International Business Machines Corp and Nike Inc in taking a public stance against Floyd's death - calling out discrimination against African-Americans. "We stand with the Black community - and all those working towards justice in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and far too many others whose names will not be forgotten," Facebook's Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said late Sunday.

He said Facebook will commit $10 million to organizations working on racial justice. Floyd's death caused yet another round of outrage across the U.S. on the treatment of African-Americans by police officers, polarizing the country politically and racially as states begin to ease lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an internal company memo criticizing racism, Snapchat Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel appealed for comprehensive tax reforms in the country, with corporations paying a higher tax rate. "We cannot end systemic racism without simultaneously creating opportunity for all people, regardless of their background," he said.

"In short, people like me will pay a lot more in taxes – and I believe it will be worth it to create a society that benefits all of us," he said. On Friday, Nike flipped its iconic slogan to raise awareness about racism.

"For Once, Don't Do It. Don't pretend there's not a problem in America. Don't turn your back on racism," the company said in a video that has over six million views on Twitter and was shared by celebrities and rival Adidas AG.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajya Sabha Chairman, LS Speaker discuss monsoon session of Parliament, favour e-parliament as long-term option

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday held a detailed discussion on holding the ensuing monsoon session of Parliament in view of the coronavirus-induced norm of social distancing, sources said. They ...

Hackers claim BHIM users' data vulnerable; NPCI says no data compromise at app

A group of ethical hackers on Monday claimed to have discovered a vulnerability affecting millions of BHIM app users, a claim which was denied by NPCI that operates the small value payments application. Vpnmentor, which claimed to be the la...

Vidya Balan thanks those who helped in sending PPE kits to frontline COVID warriors

Taking a step forward to help the relentless frontline warriors, actor Vidya Balan has thanked the donors, who helped to send out PPE personal protective equipment kits to those battling in the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic. The...

Farmers wanted their due, not charity: Punjab CM on MSP hike

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday rejected the MSP hike announced by the Centre for paddy, saying farmers wanted their due, not charity. Urging the Centre to immediately review the decision and come out with a comprehensive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020