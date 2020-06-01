Left Menu
Development News Edition

Semi driver arrested after rolling into Minneapolis protest

PTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 20:23 IST
Semi driver arrested after rolling into Minneapolis protest
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The driver of a semitrailer who rolled into the midst of thousands of people marching on a closed Minneapolis freeway over the death of George Floyd has been arrested on suspicion of assault, authorities said. It appeared no one was hurt Sunday, authorities said, but some witnesses said a handful of people who were on Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis sought medical attention on their own. Authorities said they could not confirm that.

"He wasn't stopping. He was beeping loudly and driving into a crowd of people," Drew Valle, a special education teacher, told the Star Tribune. "That's the same kind of malice that brought us here. It's a callous disregard for someone's humanity." The freeway was among many shut down in the Minneapolis area for the second night in a row as officials imposed an 8 pm curfew and sought to make it more difficult for protesters to move around. Minneapolis has been the center of protests — some peaceful, some violent — for days over the death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died last week after a white Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into his neck as he pleaded for air, and ignored his "I can't breathe" cries. Bystander video showed the crowd parting seconds before the semi rolled through, then the tanker truck gradually slowed and demonstrators swarmed the truck.

"Very disturbing actions by a truck driver on I-35W, inciting a crowd of peaceful demonstrators," the state patrol tweeted. The driver was taken to a hospital for injuries after being pulled from the cab, but was quickly released and was in police custody on probable cause for assault. In a Sunday evening news conference, Gov. Tim Walz described footage of the truck driving into the crowd as a "horrifying image" and said that it underscores the "volatile" nature of the situation.

"I don't know the motives of the driver at this point in time," he said. "But at this point in time to not have tragedy and many deaths is an amazing thing." Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said Sunday that between 5,000 and 6,000 people were on the bridge at the time, and it initially appeared from traffic camera footage that the semitrailer was already on the freeway before barricades were set up at 5 p.m. State Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said at a later briefing, however, that the truck went around a traffic barrier to stay on the road.

Officer Derek Chauvin, and the three others who were arresting Floyd. have been fired but only Chauvin has been charged. He faces counts of third-degree murder and manslaughter.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish nightclub industry draws up code to allow safe partying

Dancing with masks on, sipping drinks with straws and keeping to marked off areas of the dance floor are among post-lockdown safety proposals aimed at helping Spains nightclubs reopen their doors in time for the summer season.Clubs have bee...

239 people arrested for cybercrime in Maharashtra

A total of 450 cases have been registered and 239 people arrested by the cyber cell of Maharashtra Police for alleged cybercrime activities during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. In a press release, Maharashtra Police has informed that 18...

HC directs Facebook, Youtube to remove video alleging Patanjali sold off red sandalwood illegally

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed social media platforms, Facebook and Youtube, to remove or block access to a video, uploaded by a Hindi news channel, which alleges that Patanjali Ayurved illegally sold off red sandalwood against the...

Italy records 60 new coronavirus deaths, 178 new cases

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 60 on Monday, against 75 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases fell to just 178 from 355 on Sunday. The total death toll since the outbreak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020