Sibi George appointed India's next Ambassador to Kuwait
Sibi George, an Indian Foreign Service officer of 1993 batch, has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Kuwait.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 22:17 IST
Sibi George, an Indian Foreign Service officer of 1993 batch, has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Kuwait.
He is at present India's Ambassador in Switzerland.
A Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release said that George is expected to take up his new assignment shortly. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Kuwait
- Switzerland
- Ministry of External Affairs
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-By default: Virus threatens to derail retail boom for Indian lenders
US to deport 161 Indians this week
127 Indian nationals arrive at Cochin International Airport, kept under quarantine at School for Naval Airmen
127 Indian nationals arrive at Cochin International Airport, kept under quarantine at School for Naval Airmen
COVID-19: Meghalaya MLA demands testing of people residing along India-Bangladesh border