APK Prince sign mid laner Mickey

APK Prince signed mid-laner Young-min "Mickey" Son ahead of the upcoming League Champions Korea Summer Split, the team announced Monday. The 22-year-old previously played with APK Prince From December 2018 to May 2019 before joining the LoL European Championship club Excel Esports.

"Welcome Back Mickey!!" the team posted on Twitter. APK Prince are coming off a seventh-place finish in the 2020 LCK Spring Split. The summer season gets underway on June 17.