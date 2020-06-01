Left Menu
Development News Edition

APK Prince sign mid laner Mickey

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 23:13 IST
APK Prince sign mid laner Mickey
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

APK Prince signed mid-laner Young-min "Mickey" Son ahead of the upcoming League Champions Korea Summer Split, the team announced Monday. The 22-year-old previously played with APK Prince From December 2018 to May 2019 before joining the LoL European Championship club Excel Esports.

"Welcome Back Mickey!!" the team posted on Twitter. APK Prince are coming off a seventh-place finish in the 2020 LCK Spring Split. The summer season gets underway on June 17.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook's Zuckerberg faces employee backlash over Trump protest comments

Facebook employees accusing Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg of inadequately policing U.S. President Donald Trumps posts took to Twitter to praise the rival social media platform for acting and rebuke their own employer. Some took part in a ...

U.S. lawmaker prepares bill aiming to end court protection for police

With cities across America in turmoil over the death of George Floyd, a U.S. lawmaker plans to introduce legislation this week that he hopes will end a pattern of police violence by allowing victims to sue officers for illegal and unconstit...

Judge tosses Dykstra defamation suit vs. Darling

A New York Supreme Court judge dismissed Lenny Dykstras lawsuit alleging defamation and libel against former New York Mets teammate Ron Darling. Dykstra went after Darling for claims made in his book 108 Stitches Loose Threads, Ripping Yarn...

COVID-19 could infect 670,000 people in Lahore alone: Pak report

An estimated 670,000 people could be infected with the coronavirus disease in Pakistans eastern city of Lahore alone, according to a report on Monday. A detailed summary of a survey report about the threat of the virus to Lahore was present...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020