Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taliban, al Qaeda retain ties despite U.S.-Taliban deal, U.N. monitors say

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 03:47 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 03:47 IST
Taliban, al Qaeda retain ties despite U.S.-Taliban deal, U.N. monitors say

Ties between the Taliban, especially its Haqqani Network branch, and al Qaeda remain close, independent U.N. sanctions monitors said in a report made public on Monday, despite a U.S.-Taliban pact Washington hoped would sever them. "The Taliban regularly consulted with al Qaeda during negotiations with the United States and offered guarantees that it would honor their historical ties," they said in a report to the U.N. Security Council, saying ties stemmed from friendship, intermarriage, shared struggle and ideological sympathy.

Under the Feb. 29 U.S.-Taliban deal that could pave the way toward a full withdrawal of foreign soldiers from Afghanistan, the Taliban promised to prevent al Qaeda from using Afghan soil to threaten the security of the United States and its allies. The deal also committed the United States to reduce its military footprint in Afghanistan to 8,600 troops by mid-July - a level U.S. and NATO officials said it had nearly reached last week - and, conditions permitting, to zero by May 2021.

U.S. forces invaded Afghanistan to topple the Taliban in 2001 after the Sept. 11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. The Taliban had provided a safe haven in which al Qaeda planned the attacks. "The success of the agreement may depend upon the Taliban's willingness to encourage al Qaeda to put a stop to its current activities in Afghanistan," the U.N. monitors said, saying if the Taliban honored the pact, "it may prompt a split between pro - and anti-al-Qaeda camps."

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said he believed the report covered the period through March 15, about two weeks after the U.S.-Taliban pact, and it may take time for the Taliban to deliver. "They have taken some steps. They have to take a lot more," he told reporters, saying if the Taliban failed to keep its promises, Washington could reconsider its own.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ravens owner Bisciotti pledges $1M toward social justice reform

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti on Monday pledged 1 million for social justice reform in Baltimore. The Ravens said a committee of current and former players from the team will decide which programs receive contributions.Bisciotti said he is h...

Mexico president kicks off 'new normal' phase amid pandemic

Amid a pandemic and a brewing tropical storm, Mexico President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador kicked off Mexicos return to a new normal Monday with his first road trip in two months as the nation began to gradually ease some virus-inspired restr...

U.S. Justice Dept deploys its police agencies in Washington to quell rioting

The U.S. Justice Department has deployed it law enforcement components to maximize the federal security presence in Washington in a bid to quell violent protests, a department spokeswoman said on Monday.Today, President Trump directed Attor...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesElliott closes on victory in Bank of East Asia control battle httpson.ft.com2MkWhf4 Boris Johns...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020