Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fresh trouble as New York imposes curfew amid Floyd protests

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 02-06-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 08:25 IST
Fresh trouble as New York imposes curfew amid Floyd protests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

New York City imposed a late-night curfew Monday as officials tried, unsuccessfully, to prevent another night of destruction amid protests over George Floyd's death. With an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, New York joined other cities around the country in imposing such measures after days of unrest. The limit on a city of more than 8 million people comes after months of restrictions already imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the deadline to get off the streets approached, bands of protesters marched through Manhattan and Brooklyn, and police simultaneously responded to numerous reports of roving groups of people smashing their way into shops and emptying them of merchandise. People rushed into a Nike store in Manhattan and carried out armloads of clothing. Near Rockefeller Center, storefront windows were smashed and multiple people arrested. Wreckage littered the inside of an AT&T store.

Video posted on social media showed some protesters arguing with people breaking windows, urging them to stop, but instances of vandalism and smash-and-grab thefts mounted as the night deepened. "We worked hard to build up the business and within a second someone does this," said the owner of a looted Manhattan smoke shop, who identified himself only by the name Harri. "Really bad." Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the outbreaks of violence the previous two evenings — which left stores ransacked and police vehicles burned — gave them no choice to impose a curfew, even as they insisted they stood with the throngs of peaceful demonstrators who have spoken out for several days against police brutality and racial injustice.

"We can't let violence undermine the message of this moment," de Blasio said in a statement. Cuomo blamed "people who are looking to distract and discredit" the protests and said they couldn't be allowed to undermine public safety. The two leaders, both Democrats, said many more police officers would be deployed Monday night.

Big crowds rallied in Times Square and Brooklyn on Monday afternoon and marched through the streets for hours. As in previous days, the demonstrations held in daylight hours were peaceful with officers mostly keeping their distance from marchers. A nighttime march through Brooklyn was also peaceful, with limited action with police. But midtown Manhattan descended into chaos as night fell.

Earlier in the day, one Times Square demonstrator, Giselle Francisco, considered the curfew necessary. "There are people who have ulterior motives and they're trying to hijack the message," the New Yorker said.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea expressed doubts earlier Monday about whether a curfew would be heeded. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a retired police captain whose borough has been a focal point for demonstrations and some damage, also had doubts. "There are real deep, legitimate wounds, and if we're not going to put the same level of energy into correcting those wounds as we're going to put into telling people not to come out at 11, then we're going to fail, and this is going to prolong the problem," said Adams, a Democrat.

The New York City Liberties Union said it was "deeply problematic that our leaders are imposing a curfew and essentially silencing New Yorkers from expressing their outrage at the racism that permeates the nation." After largely peaceful protests Sunday, groups of people poured down the sidewalks in Manhattan's chic Soho neighborhood and other areas overnight, breaking into Rolex, Kate Spade and Prada boutiques and electronics stores. Hundreds of people were arrested. "People are doing this so next time, before they think about trying to kill another black person, they're going to be like, 'Damn, we don't want them out here doing this ... again,'" New York City resident Sean Jones said as he watched the destruction.

A 21-year-old man was shot in chic SoHo around 12:30 a.m. and was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening, police said. On Monday morning, police were visible on some of SoHo's hardest-hit streets as stores boarded up.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Deepti Sharma 'extremely grateful' to be nominated for Arjuna Award

Indian womens cricketer Deepti Sharma on Monday said that she is extremely grateful to be nominated for the Arjuna award by the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI. The 24-year-old spinner also thanked her mentors and coaches for con...

Jess Kerr, Natalie Dodd receive New Zealand central contract, Rachel Priest misses out

Jess Kerr and Natalie Dodd have been offered the New Zealand central contract for the first time while Rachel Priest has been axed from the list. New Zealand Cricket NZC on Monday announced a 17-player list for the 2020-21 season. Bernadine...

Astronomers capture a pulsar 'Powering Up'

A Monash-University-led collaboration has, for the first time, observed the full 12-day process of material spiralling into a distant neutron star, triggering an X-Ray outburst thousands of times brighter than our Sun. The research, led by ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks make cautious gains as China worries slow recovery rally

Asian stocks eked out gains on Tuesday as investors focus on the prospects of a global coronavirus recovery won out over familiar worries about Sino-U.S. relations and the depth of economic damage. Hampering broader global risk appetite, ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020