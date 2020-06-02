Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian police under scrutiny as people march in Sydney over Floyd's death

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 02-06-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 14:10 IST
Australian police under scrutiny as people march in Sydney over Floyd's death
Representative Image Image Credit: wikipedia

Thousands of people protested in Sydney on Tuesday over black American George Floyd's death in U.S. police custody, as Australian police faced questions about the use of force during the arrest of a teenager of aboriginal descent. The protesters defied restrictions on public crowds imposed because of the coronavirus outbreak to gather at Hyde Park in Sydney's central district, Reuters witnesses said.

Protesters, some wearing surgical masks, marched peacefully towards government buildings, holding signs saying "I can't breathe!" and chanting "Black lives matter" and "Take a knee" while mounted police stood by. "This is everybody's problem," Kira Dargin, an aboriginal Wiradjuri woman at the protest told Reuters.

"As a black woman, I'm tired of seeing my brothers go down. As a black mother, I fear for my child. Got to stop." African American George Floyd died last week after a white policeman pinned him down with his knee for nearly nine minutes after arresting him.

In Sydney, an investigation has been opened into the arrest of a 17-year-old of aboriginal descent after video footage appeared on social media showing him being handcuffed and kicked to the ground after an argument with the police. The constable involved has been put on restricted duties while the investigation takes place.

"This is not the United States of America," Assistant Commissioner Michael Willing told reporters. "We have very, very good relations with our local community. I'm concerned that people will pre-empt the outcomes of the investigation and draw conclusions prior to that."

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

41 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

A total of 41 new cases have been reported in Uttarakhand, as per information provided by the State Health Department.The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has climbed to 999, including 746 active cases.While 243 people have recov...

Sony PlayStation 5 event delayed amid unrest in US

Sony has decided to postpone its streaming-only event, which was aimed to showcase games suitable for new-generation PlayStation 5 consoles. This decision was taken following growing unrest in the US cities over the demise of an African-Ame...

Man tied to tree, burnt alive for harassing girl

A 22-year-old man was tied to a tree and burnt alive in Uttar Pradeshs Pratapgarh district for allegedly sexually harassing a girl few months ago, police said on Tuesday. A police team immediately reached the spot but agitated villagers in ...

Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP president, takes over from Manoj Tiwari: Party.

Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP president, takes over from Manoj Tiwari Party....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020