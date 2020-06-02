Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong leader criticizes "double standards" over protests

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 02-06-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 14:29 IST
Hong Kong leader criticizes "double standards" over protests
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday criticized the "double standards" of foreign governments over national security, pointing to the current unrest in the United States as an example of how attitudes differed between issues at home and abroad. "We have recently seen this kind of double standards most clearly, with the riots in the United States," Chief Executive Carrie Lam said. "We can see how local authorities have reacted. But then last year when we had similar riots in Hong Kong, what was their position?" She pointed to international criticism over an imminent national security law that many foreign politicians have criticized as Beijing eroding freedoms promised to Hong Kong.

"They take their own country's national security very seriously, but for the security of our country, especially the situation in Hong Kong, they are looking at it through tinted glasses," she said. China's ceremonial legislature last week approved a national security law for Hong Kong, aimed at curbing subversive and secessionist activity after a monthslong pro-democracy movement last year at times resulted in violent clashes between protesters and police.

In response to the law, President Donald Trump on Friday pledged to "take action to revoke Hong Kong's preferential treatment as a separate customs and travel territory." Lam said if any countries imposed sanctions or made moves to affect trading relations, they would only be "hurting their own interests." She went on to highlight the US trade surplus with Hong Kong. "Foreign governments have been responding a high-profile manner, some have threatened certain actions, and I can only say that they are adopting double standards," Lam said.

Lam also expressed concern over the latest coronavirus outbreak in the city, after a new cluster of nine people in the same public housing building tested positive for the virus over the past few days, ending a streak of nearly two weeks without locally transmitted cases. She said that the government was deciding on whether to extend social-distancing measures that are still in place in the city until June 4. Currently, there is a ban on public gatherings of more than eight people.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

41 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

A total of 41 new cases have been reported in Uttarakhand, as per information provided by the State Health Department.The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has climbed to 999, including 746 active cases.While 243 people have recov...

Sony PlayStation 5 event delayed amid unrest in US

Sony has decided to postpone its streaming-only event, which was aimed to showcase games suitable for new-generation PlayStation 5 consoles. This decision was taken following growing unrest in the US cities over the demise of an African-Ame...

Man tied to tree, burnt alive for harassing girl

A 22-year-old man was tied to a tree and burnt alive in Uttar Pradeshs Pratapgarh district for allegedly sexually harassing a girl few months ago, police said on Tuesday. A police team immediately reached the spot but agitated villagers in ...

Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP president, takes over from Manoj Tiwari: Party.

Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP president, takes over from Manoj Tiwari Party....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020