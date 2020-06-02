Left Menu
UN report: Afghan Taliban still maintain ties with al-Qaida

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 17:42 IST
The Taliban in Afghanistan still maintain close ties with the al-Qaida terror network, despite signing a peace deal with the United States in which they committed to fight militant groups, a UN report released on Tuesday said. The US-Taliban peace accord signed in Qatar in February was meant to allow for American troops to gradually leave Afghanistan after 19 years of war and pave way for intra-Afghan negotiations that would shape the country's political future.

Under the accord, the Taliban pledged to combat other terror groups — including al-Qaida, which they once harbored — and prevent militants from using Afghan territory to stage attacks on America. But the details of the Taliban counter-terrorism commitment were never publicized. Zalmay Khalilzad, Washington's peace envoy and the architect of the deal, says the secrecy is necessary to protect intelligence operations involved in enforcing it.

Khalilzad told reporters in Washington on Monday that the Taliban pledge was specific "in terms of their presence, in terms of training, in terms of recruiting, in terms of fundraising in the territory that they currently control." He insisted that "progress has been made and our future steps in terms of force reduction and related commitments" now depend on the Taliban delivering on their promise. The UN committee behind the report said several significant al-Qaida figures were killed over the past months but a number of prominent leaders of the group, once led by Osama bin Laden, remain in Afghanistan. The report said they maintain links with the feared Haqqani network, an ally of the Taliban, and still play a significant role in Taliban operations.

Jihad, or holy war, and a shared history continue to bind the two militant groups. Several top al-Qaida leaders, such as Ayman al-Zawahri who succeeded bin Laden as the terror network's leader, trace their involvement in Afghanistan to the 1980s war against the invading Soviet Union, when the Afghan mujahedeen, or holy warriors, were also financed by the US to oust Moscow's troops. There was no immediate comment from the Taliban on the U.N. report. But critics of the US.-Taliban deal have expressed concern at its vagueness, warning it makes monitoring the insurgents' compliance difficult.

"One of the many problems with a very flawed deal is that the demands of the Taliban on counter-terrorism are worded very vaguely," said Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia program at the Washington-based Wilson Center. He said the deal doesn't even mention al-Qaida by name. "At the very least, Washington should be demanding that the Taliban cease all communication with senior al-Qaida figures," Kugelman said.

The UN report, however, did note the Taliban contribution in fighting the Islamic State group's affiliate in Afghanistan. The IS has become increasingly aggressive, carrying out horrific attacks in the capital, Kabul. The group is also believed to have been behind a brutal assault on a maternity hospital last month that killed 24, mainly young mothers and also two newborn babies. In his Monday telephone interview with reporters, Khalilzad also said the Taliban have been an important part of the battle by US and Afghan forces against IS.

