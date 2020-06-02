Germany announces $140 million in humanitarian aid to Yemen -minister

Germany announces $140 million in humanitarian aid to Yemen -ministerReuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-06-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 19:42 IST
Germany announced on Tuesday 125 million euros ($139.8 million)in humanitarian assistance to Yemen, Niels Annen, Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, told a pledging conference for the war-ravaged country.
Saudi Arabia hosted a virtual U.N. conference to help raise some $2.4 billion to counter funding shortages for aid operations in Yemen. ($1 = 0.8944 euros)
