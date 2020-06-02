Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iranian professor acquitted of sanctions busting leaves U.S., Zarif says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:27 IST
Iranian professor acquitted of sanctions busting leaves U.S., Zarif says
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

An Iranian professor imprisoned in the United States after being acquitted of stealing trade secrets has left the country and is on his way back to Iran, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Hello, friends. Good news. Dr. Sirous Asgari is in the air on a flight back to Iran. Congratulations to his wife and family," wrote Zarif, who urged Washington in March to release Asgari, who he said was one of several Iranian scientists taken "hostage" by the United States. In April 2016, the materials science professor was indicted as U.S. federal prosecutors accused him of stealing trade secrets in violation of U.S. sanctions on Iran.

A federal judge in Ohio acquitted Asgari in November and U.S. authorities said earlier last month that the 59-year-old Asgari, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in April, was expected to be deported by the United States once he received medical clearance to leave. Reports about Asgari's upcoming expulsion had raised questions about whether he was part of a prisoner swap between Washington and Tehran but State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus rejected the possibility.

"As the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed today, Mr. Asgari is not and has never been a participant in any prisoner swap with Iran," she said. Both countries have called for the release of prisoners because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Iran is the worst-hit country in the Middle East, while the United States has reported the highest number of deaths and infections worldwide from the virus.

In mid-March, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tehran was considering freeing some U.S. citizens as Michael White, a U.S. Navy veteran who has been detained in Iran since 2018, was released from prison on medical furlough. He remains in Iran.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sizeable number of Chinese troops moved into eastern Ladakh: Rajnath Singh

A sizeable number of Chinese troops have moved into areas in eastern Ladakh which China claimed are its territory and India has taken all necessary steps to deal with the situation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday, referring ...

25 new coronavirus cases found in Jalna district; tally 153

As many as 25 more persons tested positive for coronavirus here in central Maharashtra, taking the tally in Jalna district to 153 on Tuesday, while an 80- year old man succumbed to the contagion at a city hospital, an official said. With th...

Assam govt announces Rs 4 lakh assistance to families of 20 landslide victims

Assam government has instructed the administration to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to families of the 20 people who died in landslides in three districts of the state earlier today. This is an unfortunate incident. Have instruc...

Safety board asks helicopter makers to install 'black boxes'

Federal safety investigators bypassed aviation regulators on Tuesday and urged leading helicopter manufacturers to install so-called black boxes that would help determine the cause of crashes such as the one that killed former NBA star Kobe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020