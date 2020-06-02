LDLC officially sign bodyy, afroo

LDLC officially added Alexandre "bodyy" Pianaro and Aurelien "afroo" Drapier to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the French organization announced. The two players joined the team on Monday, three days after Logan "LOGAN" Corti and Kilian "Gringo" Garcia were benched from the organization.

bodyy, 23, joined an official team for the first time since departing G2 Esports in June 2019 after a three-year stint with the club. He had been playing on FiveG alongside afroo. LDLC have been in a tailspin of late, finishing in 13-16th place in Hellcase Cup 8, a 5-6th slot in SECTOR: MOSTBET Season 3 and a 3-4th place effort in the French ESL Championnat National.

The LDLC roster consists of Christophe "SIXER" Xia, Ali "hAdji" Hainouss, Lambert "Lambert" Prigent, bodyy, afroo, Steeve "Ozstrik3r" Flavigni (coach), LOGAN (benched) and Gringo (benched).