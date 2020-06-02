Four flights depart from UAE with 729 Indians under Vande Bharat Mission
Four Air India flights under Vande Bharat Mission left UAE on Tuesday for Delhi, Kozhikode, Trivandrum and Kannur with 729 stranded Indians.ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:11 IST
Four Air India flights under Vande Bharat Mission left UAE on Tuesday for Delhi, Kozhikode, Trivandrum and Kannur with 729 stranded Indians. "4 special flights today took 729 passengers from Abu Dhabi to Delhi, Kozhikode, Trivandrum and Kannur. Thanks to @airindiain and all the FrontLineHeroes for supporting VandeBharatMission," Indian embassy in UAE said in a tweet.
Under Vande Bharat Mission, more than 50,000 stranded and distressed Indian citizens have been brought back to the country due to conditions created by COVID-19. The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16. The Ministry of External Affairs recently announced the second phase of the mission has been extended to June 13. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Air India
- UAE
- Delhi
- Kozhikode
- Trivandrum
- Kannur
- Indian
- Abu Dhabi
- Ministry of External Affairs
- COVID
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-By default: Virus threatens to derail retail boom for Indian lenders
127 Indian nationals arrive at Cochin International Airport, kept under quarantine at School for Naval Airmen
127 Indian nationals arrive at Cochin International Airport, kept under quarantine at School for Naval Airmen
US to deport 161 Indians this week
Indian Democracy: The Envy of Islamic Supremacist Pakistan